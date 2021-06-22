Second official trailer for The Suicide Squad

It has been circulating on the Internet for a few hours, as it has been leaked ahead of time, but the new trailer for “The Suicide Squad”, the next DC Comics movie hitting theaters this August.

This new trailer includes several epic moments from the film. The trailer starts with a Bloodsport presentation, which advances his most starring role in the film and confirms Bloodsport’s connection with Superman as stated in the past, as we heard Amanda Waller say that Bloodsport was imprisoned after shooting Clark Kent / Superman (Henry Cavill ) with a bullet of kryptonite. Then we have different moments of group action.

Among the things that stand out the most is that we have more material from the movie villain, Starro. Midway through the trailer, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) can be heard instructing Task Force X on their mission, which appears to be to remove all traces of something dubbed “Project Starfish.” We also get a few glimpses of Starro himself, ranging from swinging King Shark (Sylvester Stallone and Steve Agee) through a building with his tentacles, to giving birth to a series of mini Starros from the sky, which at just like the comics, they seem to be aimed at controlling people who get hit in the face

So what exactly is Project Starfish? It’s unclear, especially since there’s no direct DC Comics analog for the name, but it wouldn’t be surprising some kind of secret government project to tackle Starro.

Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. Where are the worst supervillains and where would they do anything to get out, even join the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X. Today’s task is life and death? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Next, arm them tightly and drop them (literally) on the remote enemy-infested island of Corto Maltés. Traversing a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad finds itself on a search and destroy mission, with the only help of Colonel Rick Flag to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians in their wake. ears, tracking your every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is gambling, smart money is against them, all of them.

Its premiere is set in theaters for the August 6, 2021, same day that also will be released on HBO Max. The July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.