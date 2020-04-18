Jefferson is the third player with the most matches played in the history of Botafogo. It certainly has its name stamped on General Severiano and at the Nilton Santos Stadium. The first step towards this recognition was the 2010 Carioca Championship final, which turns ten this Saturday. The goalkeeper, in an exclusive interview with THROW!, recalled the title.

– That title was very important for my career. I was coming from Turkey for four years and arrived in 2009 at Botafogo. We know that there is some suspicion and I needed to win a title and make great games to receive the affection of the fans. It was much more than I expected. We got rid of the relegation (in 2009) and were champions in 2010, we made a great team – he said.

Shirt 1 had returned for the second pass at Botafogo in the middle of 2009, coming from Konyaspor-TUR. Jefferson had helped Alvinegro to overcome the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship, but he knew he needed a title to enter, once and for all, the favor of the fans. No sooner said than done.

– When I returned to Botafogo, I knew about the club’s situation and that they were in the relegation zone. I needed to show my worth, so much so that the contract I had signed was only until December, it was just. In the first games I did well, we escaped relegation, but I needed to win the affection of the fans. That 2010 game was much more than I expected. Running a campaign like that and reaching the final catching a penalty from Adriano, the cavo from Loco Abreu … It was more than I expected. And shortly thereafter the call for the Brazilian team arose. It was all too fast – he recalled.

Botafogo went through ups and downs in that Carioca. In the third round of the Guanabara Cup, the first round, Alvinegro was defeated by Vasco by 6-0 at home. After the negative result, Joel Santana became the coach and the team engaged, winning both rounds and, consequently, lifting the trophy.

– It was a title on top of the biggest rival, being able to take a penalty from Adriano, at the time one of the best players in the world. I remember it was a very difficult competition. We lost a very sad game to Vasco, 6-0, and in the meeting we had after the game Alessandro, lateral, shook everyone. They were all with their heads down and he said “Look, we may have lost today, but I know we will be champions with this team”. Everyone ignited there, we believe too much in Alessandro’s words. After that game we were very closed. For me, in particular, it was very important. Even more to Botafogo, who had lost in the last three years to Flamengo. It was a game that went down in history and then I really had the affection of the fans – said the former goalkeeper.

The penalty against Adriano

If Loco Abreu and Herrera decided in the final of the Rio Cup against Flamengo, Jefferson had responsibility on the opposite side of the pitch. In the 33rd minute of the second half, when Botafogo won by 2 to 1, Adriano had the chance to tie the match, from a penalty, but stopped in the gloves of shirt 1.

– Being honest, I was never much of studying penalty. I feel more at the moment of the beat. But we watch television, get to know the players, especially Adriano, anyone knows. I knew his strong corner was my left. He was left-handed, drums crossed, but I knew that if I stopped by earlier he would change direction. When he put the ball in, I decided I would wait. I think that, in a crowded final at Maracanã, the player will hit his strong corner. My thought was this, I waited for him to define and jumped to the ball – he said.

Jefferson remembers the story with pride. With more than 350 games for Botafogo, the former goalkeeper claims that the defense in the collection of the Emperor was the second most remarkable moment of his career.

– I would be second. The first is Messi’s penalty. This move by Adriano was very important in my career and in Botafogo for everything it generated, but Messi’s kick covers much more the question of Jefferson itself representing Botafogo in the Brazilian team. I defended the penalty of the best player in the world in a Brazil against Argentina. They are two defenses that for me are in first and second – enumerated.

MORE DECLARATIONS BY JEFFERSON

Pressure to beat Flamengo

– The internal pressure, I will be sincere, whenever it is a game against Flamengo, it has a different atmosphere. The directors, the coaches … everyone acts differently. When we went to make the final we certainly changed a key. People from outside came to give a lecture, you saw the faces of the directors, that apprehension, the fans too. I heard on the street at that time “Jefferson, for God’s sake, we can’t miss this year. I know you weren’t here (in the other three years), but now you are part of that”. I also came to hear that it was better for Botafogo to have left earlier so as not to face Flamengo. There was pressure automatically. It was a different game. We didn’t want to be recorded in history because we lost again. We entered fully connected.

Loco Abreu e Herrera

– I wasn’t in the other three years, but when you arrive you end up taking part and the pressure was there. As they were non-Brazilian players, they came here with a different energy and a different vision. In reality, it is as if they give us all a reality shot because of their experience in football. Loco arrives with the purpose of making history in Botafogo. His differential was that he did not regret the defeats. He did what he had to do and turned the page very fast, that’s the characteristic of a winner. It infected the players. You start losing 6-0 to a rival and manage to get up, then the experienced players come in to hold the shuttlecock.

Other important players

– Leandro Guerreiro himself, our captain, Lúcio Flávio, players who completed each other. Our defense, Fábio Ferreira and Antônio Carlos, made a difference. We completed each other.

Were you nervous when it was time to dig?

– Certainly, because I am on the other side … When he digs, the ball still hits the post. At the time the heart goes out and comes back again. I lived with Loco a lot, it’s important to say that everything he did was never to humiliate anyone. He’s a different player, he did these things because he wanted to be different and have confidence. To hit a penalty like that in a final with a full Maracanã, you have to have a lot of personality. It was a lot of courage.

The day before the final

– The preparation before the game was much more emotional than focused on the physical or technical part. I remember that we got together and, as the week was tense, all the players went to their room after dinner. It seemed that we didn’t even talk. Usually we played cards, kept talking. That day there was nothing. The next day we went for coffee and it was quiet. It was even more psychological.

After the final whistle

– The celebration …. I don’t say a relief, but it’s as if you washed your soul. It seems that we fumed those three years that we lost to Flamengo, we put everything out. We really wash the soul. It was an impressive party.

