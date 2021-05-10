Second-hand BMW F800GS: Is it a good option?

This is a question that I have been asked countless times and I always say the same thing. Yes.

The BMW F800GS It was presented on November 6, 2007 at the EICMA in Milan and in March 2008 it was finally launched. A motorcycle that marked a before and after in the world of Trail has earned the stripes to position itself as one of the most adventurous motorcycles in the worldAnd beware, I’m not saying that for having one, I have one for thinking that. And it is that from its appearance to its offroad dynamics, the F800GS is a motorcycle capable of taking you to the ends of the world. Also on the road it is a motorcycle capable of standing up with dignity to others more oriented to the asphalt, and it is precisely this versatility that gives him his fame. Many people know how to see these benefits but when going for a second hand (it has already been replaced by the F850GS) doubts enter the equation. Will it be a reliable motorcycle? What common faults does it have? Is it really that good?

I will try to answer those questions that, as I have already said, have been sent to me on several occasions by people who were debating whether to buy it or not.

Off-road

In my humble opinion, BMW made a SPECTACULAR motorcycle, but, on the subject of suspensions perhaps they should have put a little more affection in his choice. Why do I say this, because no easy way to adjust the front suspension, other motorcycles have that option and the truth is that being able to play with the suspensions is very important to be able to go finer both on the road and in the field, in the end with the series fork we will have to settle for leaving it adjusted for the use that most we are interested in either field or road to go well on that terrain, while penalizing the other type of terrain.

The rear suspension improves a bit since if we can play with the settings, in addition, if the model we have in mind has the ESA system, we can with a simple gesture change between 3 modes (comfort, sport and normal), if it does not have ESA , we can make this adjustment using a screw located in the lower part of the shock absorber. On the other hand, some F800GS have offroad modes and with them we can enjoy the field with the motorcycle systems working for us. Personally, I am more of having either the ABS and the ASC disconnected 100% and I manage the gas and the braking, or connected 100% if I am on asphalt.

In general, in the field the standard 800 is a very fun bike, but nervous, easy to cross on dirt and therefore you have to negotiate the curves wisely if you want to go fast on tracks. For this reason, it gives the impression of being a very cool motorcycle, but there are those who modify the fork or directly change the standard fork for an enduro one in order to further improve offroad performance.

On-road

On asphalt, this motorcycle feels super comfortable on roads with very tight curves, since due to its height (this applies to any Trail) it is a motorcycle that allows very abrupt changes of direction, it turns out to be more agile the more complicated the highway. In addition, it is a very comfortable motorcycle with good aerodynamic protection, even more so in the Adventure version. On the highway this motorcycle rolls very round at speeds of 120Km / h, although it is capable of much more, if you go to a circuit, the GS can exceed 200Km / h (the GSA gives a little less top speed, since it has the same power but more wingspan and therefore, wind resistance). It allows comfortably to make long trips, for something it has been one of the most common motorcycles among adventurers who travel the world.

Motor

An already legendary engine. Made by ROTAX from 2006 to 2019, it is, as a general rule (nobody is perfect) an engine with a very high reliabilityIn my case, I am super happy with mine, until now, 2 years and 120,516Km after buying the second-hand motorcycle, it has only given me an engine problem (I knock on wood because it continues like this, so see if now for talk, it breaks!). At (if I remember correctly) 80,000km, a water pump gasket was gone and had to be replaced. For the rest I have broken a thousand things, but all, mea culpa. There are those who say that it is an insipid engine, and I understand that there are those who think this way since it may seem to be somewhat lacking in power if We roll at low turns in high gears, but if we turn it up, it comes to life and becomes very fun and full of energy. Also, since it has less than 95CV, the F800GS is limited to A2.

electronics

We have to think that the F800GS has been on sale for many years, as we saw before, it was presented in 2006 and its latest models arrived at dealerships in 2019. In 13 years, technology has advanced a lot, so the budget we have in Mind will influence that the F800GS that we can afford has more or less “buttons”. If we have ESA, as we said before, we will enjoy 3 suspension settings that affect only the rear suspension, hardening or being more spongy and comfortable. We can also find a more modern one that also has the driving modes for rain, offroad and asphalt. Although if not, we can always disconnect ABS and ASC to roll better in the field. As for the instrument panel, it is very simple, both the The speedometer and the tachometer are analog, they include all the fault messages, the green “neutral” light and the ABS and ASC disconnected warning. It also has a small screen that gives plenty of information (Ambient temperature, instantaneous consumption, average consumption, partial and total kilometers) although I have always missed that he told us the “range” to be able to better calculate how much we have left until we are in trouble.

AfterMarket

One thing that I love is that having been on sale for so many years, and having sold so many units, there is an immense catalog of extras for the 800, we can find accessories of all kinds. In addition, we can find parts from a multitude of manufacturers, so at this point, it will not cost us a kidney to leave the motorcycle “prepared” to our liking.

Conclusions

If you have the F800GS stuck in your head, do not cut yourself, as a motorcycle is a pass, you will only have the task of finding one that has passed all its maintenance correctly and that has been used well, by that I do not mean that it has not touched never land, if not even if he has, even if he has fallen thousands of times to the ground, has been properly cared for and repaired. If you find one like that, it is very likely that it will give you many joys!

If you are looking at one that already has more than 50,000 km, seeing if it has drop marks in the area under the water pump is a sign that the joint is passing away, if so, you will have one more tool to use in price negotiation. Also, since they have a stand, it is very easy to see if the tires are in good condition (without deformations) since we can engage a gear and make the rear wheel roll, or raise the nose and do the same with the front. If they are very “touched” it can be a sign of intensive use in the field (which if the maintenance has been done correctly, it should not be a problem) or perhaps an accident, being clear that it has caused this deformation is good information for the face. to flee from that motorcycle or not.