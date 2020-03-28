A 51-year-old man died this morning in the Pueyrredon Clinic Mar del Plata and thus became the fatal victim number 18 of Argentina by coronavirus and the second that takes place in the spa town. As confirmed by Infobae through national sources, it is a 51-year-old man who was admitted to the Pueyrredón clinic who had returned from a trip to Spain.

The patient had been diagnosed with the disease a week ago and was in intensive care and under mechanical respiratory assistance. According to local media, the Ministry of Health of the Municipality specified that the man returned to the country on March 14.