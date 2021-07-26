Second dose of covid-19 vaccine is safe after an allergic reaction to the first, study shows

If you are not vaccinated, you should avoid these places 0:43

. – A second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for people who had allergic reactions to the first dose, researchers reported Monday.

Even people who had severe anaphylactic reactions to the first dose tolerate a second, the researchers reported in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Dr. Matthew Krantz of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his colleagues studied 189 patients. All had suffered some kind of allergic reaction to the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

“Although mild symptoms were reported in 20% of patients with the administration of a second dose, all patients who received a second dose safely completed their vaccination series and could use the mRNA vaccines in the future when indicated. “Krantz and his colleagues wrote.

If you are not vaccinated against covid-19, you should not go to a bar or restaurant, says an expert

“Tolerance to the second dose after reactions to the first dose argues that many of these initial reactions are not all truly allergic reactions,” they added.

High tolerance to the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine

Most (159) of the patients they studied received a second dose of vaccine. “Antihistamine premedication was administered before the second dose in 47 patients (30%). All 159 patients, including 19 individuals with first-dose anaphylaxis, tolerated the second dose, ”they wrote.

“Thirty-two (20%) reported immediate and potentially allergic symptoms that were associated with the second dose that were self-limiting, mild, and / or resolved with antihistamines alone,” they added.

An estimated 2% of people who receive covid-19 mRNA vaccines report some type of allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis has been reported in 2.5 out of 10,000 vaccinated people.

That is why people are asked to wait 15 to 30 minutes after being vaccinated, to watch for symptoms so that health professionals can treat them on the spot.

USA: CDC Endorsement of Janssen Vaccine 1:04

People who suffered from allergic reactions have sometimes been given the Johnson & Johnson Janssen covid vaccine in a second dose, to be safe.

“However, our data suggest that most patients with immediate and potentially allergic reactions to covid-19 mRNA vaccines tolerate a second dose. Therefore, it may not be necessary to consider this, as far as we know, a largely unstudied alternative mixed series approach, ”the researchers wrote.