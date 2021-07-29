Second dose of AstraZeneca does not increase risk of thrombi

A study yields new data on the second dose of AstraZeneca and the impossibility that its application increases the risk of suffering rare thrombi.

The development of thrombi is a frequent concern among people immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford.

The second dose of AstraZeneca is waiting for thousands of people around the world and in Mexico specifically among the population between 30 and 39 years old.

New data published in The Lancet magazine show that application of the second dose it does not increase the risk of rare thrombi.

The research compared the results obtained against the risk level of an unvaccinated person of suffering from rare thrombi and the result showed that there is no greater danger.

What do we know about the study?

The study was carried out at one million people who received the first and second doses of AstraZeneca.

The results showed that the thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia Induced vaccination (VITT), in people who received the second dose of AstraZeneca, is 2.3 people per million vaccinated.

This figure is similar to the rate that occurs “normally” in the general population.

What happened to this vaccine?

The AstraZeneca vaccine was one of the first to be applied early in the world vaccination.

Although the degree of immunization that the results of the Phase 3 trials is high, their reactions began to register some rare cases of thrombi.

The lab admitted that this is a possible effect of their vaccine; However, he also clarified that it is very strange cases.

However, several countries such as Germany, Denmark and Spain prohibited its use in people under 50 years of age.

The vaccine is applied in Mexico

Vaccination for people aged 30 to 39 years in Mexico City against Covid-19 began on July 6.

In four municipalities the AstraZeneca vaccine was applied, which has presented rare cases of thrombosis: Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Cuauhtémoc and Xochimilco.

The effects of AstraZeneca

In Mexico City, the sector vaccinated with AstraZeneca reported in social media side effects like fever, headache, and body aches.

From Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 July the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to the rest of the municipalities for people from 30 to 39 years old.

Among these, only Tlalpan received AstraZeneca and the rest received the Sputnik V: Tláhuac, Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán and Gustavo A. Madero.

Now, the people who were immunized await the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca.

Shows good efficacy

In a statement from AstraZeneca, sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical R&D, said that “Vaxzevria it is effective against all the severities of Covid-19 and plays a fundamental role in the fight against the pandemic ”.

He added that unless thrombosis is identified with thrombocytopenia syndrome after the first dose, these results support the administration of the two-dose Vaxzevria regimen.

How does the vaccine work?

AstraZeneca’s vaccine component is called Vaxzevria, formerly called AZD1222, and was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-off company, Vaccitech.

The vaccine uses a chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (a adenovirus) which causes infections in chimpanzees.

Adenovirus functions as a species of shell that contains genetic material from the spike protein of the virus. SARS-CoV-2.

This protein is what the coronavirus uses to infect human cells and replicate. The vaccine does not cause adenovirus disease or Covid-19.

How effective is AstraZeneca?

Like the other Covid-19 vaccines, this vaccine does not prevent the disease, but it does protect against serious illness.

It is intended to cause the body to prime the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it subsequently infects the body.

AstraZeneca recently reported that its vaccine has a high level of efficacy against Delta and Alpha variants, with a reduction of 87% and 90% of hospitalizations or deaths, respectively.

One dose of the vaccine is one 82% effective against hospitalization or death caused by Beta and Gamma variants SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The efficacy of Vaxzevria after a dose against hospitalization or death was similar to that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, tested in a study of the Canadian Immunization Research Network (CIRN).

