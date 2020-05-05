In an extraordinary meeting, Liga Portugal decided to close the second Portuguese division. With that, Nacional Futebol and Sporting Club Farense will be promoted to Liga NOS.

Meanwhile, the first division and the Portuguese Cup will be resumed. The Portuguese government authorized only the resumption of the two competitions in the country.

Liga Portugal decided to approve the creation of a Support Fund for clubs in the second division. The objective is to try to reduce the effects of the early strike and will have a contribution of 1.52 million euros (about R $ 9.2 million).

Check the note of the Portugal League:

The Direction of Liga Portugal held an extraordinary meeting this Tuesday morning, in which all the elements that make up the board of directors were present by videoconference, such as the representatives of SL Benfica, FC Porto, Sporting CP , CD Tondela, Gil Vicente FC, Leixões SC, CD Mafra, CD Cova da Piedade and FPF.

Following the Government’s decision, which determined the authorization for the competitions of Liga NOS and the Portuguese Cup to be the only ones to be resumed in the 2019-20 season, the Direction of the Liga Portugal, under the terms of paragraph a), n 2, of article 48 of the Statutes of the Liga Portugal, was constrained to decide on the definitive suspension of the LigaPro, having stabilized the final classification of the competition according to the sporting merit criteria recommended by FIFA, UEFA and the FPF .

Consequently, and after the indication by the FPF, on the 2nd of May, of the two clubs of the Championship of Portugal that will integrate the LigaPro, in the season 2020-21, and having as reference the classification that was verified at the date of suspension of the Championships , March 12, 2020, the Direction of the Portugal League set the following:

1. Promotion to Liga NOS, of the Sports Societies Clube Desportivo Nacional Futebol, SAD and Sporting Clube Farense – Algarve Futebol, SAD;

2. Relegation to the Portuguese Championship of Sports Societies Clube Desportivo da Cova da Piedade – Futebol SAD and Casa Pia Atlético Clube – Futebol SDUQ, Lda.

The Direction of Liga Portugal also decided to approve the creation of a Support Fund for LigaPro clubs, in order to mitigate the effects of the determined early stop and which will have a total value of 1.52 million euros, calculated from the following mechanisms :

1. 2019-20 Solidarity Fund – 550 thousand euros – this amount results from the grant of the television fee paid by Liga NOS clubs;

2. Costs related to the operation of the 90 LigaPro games that will not be played – 500 thousand euros;

3. Activation of the Infrastructure Fund: 2018-19 – 256 thousand euros and 2019-20 – 214 thousand euros, totaling 470 thousand euros.

The Regulation for accessing this Support Fund will be approved in the coming days and it is expected that the first half of the amount assigned to Sports Societies will be available on May 15th.

To this amount is added 1 million already ceded by the Portuguese Football Federation, referring to the Infrastructure Fund, totaling 2, 52 million euros, which will be equally allocated, in the amount of 180 thousand euros for each one of LigaPro’s 14 sports societies, except for B teams and sports societies promoted to the first echelon.

This meeting resulted in yet another support measure negotiated by Liga Portugal with SABSEG and which provides for the suspension of payment of occupational accident insurance for players of LigaPro clubs, as of March 18, the date on which the State of Emergency in the country, which constitutes an extra support for these Sports Societies, which is added to the yesterday released for the Liga NOS.

