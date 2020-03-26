He was hypertensive and was in contact with another person who also died, who had traveled to the United States.

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that early Thursday morning he died in an ISSSTE clinic one person for COVID-19, which adds up to two deaths in the state due to said virus and 7 in total across the country.

Until the cut made the day before, the Jalisco Health Secretariat had 57 confirmed cases and a single death.

For his part, the state health secretary, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, explained that a 55-year-old man was the second fatality.

The official denied that the deceased was a public service worker.

“He died today at five in the morning after several days of being hospitalized in intensive care. He had comorbidities, was hypertensive, and was the contact of the other person who had passed away, ”Petersen Aranguren reported.

He added that the victim was a 55-year-old man with no travel history, but who had contact with the patient who died last weekend and confirmed on Monday, who had traveled to the United States.

“The patient was not a public service personnel, he arrived at an ISSSTE hospital. We are clear that this person had four intra-household contacts and 17 hospital contacts ”, explained the Secretary of Health in Jalisco

He indicated that in Jalisco there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in addition to four asymptomatic cases, in total 57.

The Ministry of Health has ruled out 169 people from being infected.

The state authority ruled out that a 49-year-old bus operator, who was transferred from the Nueva Central Camionera to an IMSS hospital, was infected with coronavirus. (Ntx)