Second day of Amazon Prime Day: these are the offers that swept yesterday | Technology

The first day of Prime Day ended and now there are the last hours to take advantage of some of the best exclusive offers of these dates. And it is not a saying, we will rarely see again some of the discounts that we have found in the last hours.

If you have not found anything interesting during the last hours, this list may interest you because we are going to highlight you the products that Amazon users are buying in droves.

We collect the best offers, discounts and bargains that we can find during Prime Day on June 21 and 22, especially in technological products of all kinds.

That’s right, these products of all kinds in the world of electronics and technology are what Amazon users in Spain are buying like crazy. You will find everything, mobiles, televisions, appliances and much more that everyone is taking.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for 474 euros

Get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G for € 474

The mobile of the moment in Amazon. East Samsung Galaxy Note 20 It has become one of the best bargains of Prime Day 2021. For only 474 euros you have a smartphone of great quality, power and also with S-Pen to write or draw.

You have a lot of information on this Galaxy Note 20 when we tested it on ComputerHoy.com.

It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 60 Hz screen, with an Exynos 990 octa-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a 12 megapixel main camera, as well as an ultra wide angle and telephoto lens.

iPhone 12 128 GB for 792 euros

Get the iPhone 12 128GB smartphone for € 792.25

Surprisingly not the iPhone 12 64 GB the most sold during this Prime Day, It is the 128GB version (the middle one) and in blue one of the most demanded mobiles during this day.

This mobile costs 792 euros in this version of 128 GB and in blue. And with good reason it is the best seller, the rest of the colors are more expensive.

OnePlus Nord 5G for 295 euros

Get the OnePlus Nord 5G smartphone for 295 euros

East OnePlus Nord It is still a round mobile wherever you see it. With a 6.44-inch AMOLED 90 Hz screen, with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it is possibly one of the OnePlus phones with the best value for money.

In Amazon they must be selling it like donuts, no wonder, it only costs 295 euros and has practically everything.

You can know it in depth in the analysis of the OnePlus Nord that we published a few months ago.

POCO X3 Pro for 199 euros

Get this POCO X3 Pro smartphone for € 199

One of the bargains of the day and Amazon users have taken advantage of it from the first hour. POCO X3 Pro is one of POCO’s cheap mobiles and it is very easy to recommend due to its technical characteristics.

It has a Snapdragon 860 processor, 6.67-inch 120 Hz screen, 48 megapixel camera, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Not bad for a mobile that can be bought for a few more hours at only 199.99 euros.

Hisense 50E76GQ 50 inches for 598 euros

Get the 50 “Hisense 50E76GQ Smart TV for € 598.99

We are not surprised that it is one of the best-selling Smart TVs of the moment on Amazon and throughout the Prime Day. This Smart TV Hisense 50E76GQ It has a 50-inch 4K QLED panel for a much lower price than Samsung offers.

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and has its VIDAA U platform where you can use applications such as YouTUbe, Netflix and many others. It is also compatible with Alexa.

This Smart TV only costs 598 euros during Prime Day, normally it reaches 699 euros.

Cecotec Mambo 10090 food processor for 299 euros

Get the Cecotec Mambo 10090 kitchen robot for € 299

Cecotec’s advanced kitchen robot is taking over. Cecotec Mambo 10090 It is on sale for only 299 euros during this Prime Day and it seems that many people will start to eat much better, or at least, will have more free time.

This food processor features a 3.3-liter stainless steel jug, a steaming adapter, 30 functions, and a built-in scale.

Cecotec Conga 1090 robot vacuum cleaner for 127 euros

Get the Cecotec Conga 1090 robot vacuum cleaner and mop for € 127.20

One of Cecotec’s cheapest robot vacuum cleaners is selling a lot this Prime Day. Is he Cecotec Conga 1090, a device that, in addition to vacuuming, also sweeps, scrubs and mops.

It has 5 operating modes, a suction power of 1400 Pa and sensors to detect obstacles. The autonomy is not bad at all, up to 160 minutes of operation.

Now you can get it for 127.20 euros on Amazon during this Prime Day.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 headphones for 149.99 euros

Over-ear headphones and wireless Bang & Olufsen with a careful design and a battery of up to 14 hours compatible with mobile phones, tablets, computers and consoles via Bluetooth.

These wireless headphones from the luxury Danish brand Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 they are perfect for anyone looking for sound and design quality.

They have an autonomy of 19 hours of playback and are charged by USB-C. It does not have any integrated voice assistant like in other models, but you can use it with your assistant (Siri or Google) without problems.

The price is very interesting, only 149.99 euros.

Oculus Quest 2 for 239 euros

The Oculus Quest 2 are almost like a new console, an autonomous virtual reality platform that does not need a PC to work and that allows us to enjoy games with great audiovisual quality.

The latest version of Facebook’s virtual reality system is already on sale at Amazon. East Oculus Quest 2 Right now it is being very popular on Amazon in its edition with 64 GB of storage.

If you want to know what it feels like to play in virtual reality and immerse yourself in the games available for Oculus, this offer is one of the best. You do not need a PC or mobile to play, everything runs from the viewer and with a WiFi connection.

The 64GB version now costs 329 euros with all free shipping.

Ring Fit Adventure for 49 euros

Adventure game that uses a ring with both Switch Joy-Con to move and exercise at the same time. Very easy to play and for the whole family.

It may be one of the star games of Nintendo Switch, especially for those who want to play in a different way and even doing sports. Ring Fit Adventure It was one of the successes of the lockdown and it comes back strong as one of the most requested products on Amazon.

This game can already be obtained for only 49.90 euros on Amazon, a discount of 30 euros on its official price.

Cecotec Bongo Z Series electric scooter for 555 euros

Get the Cecotec Bongo Z Series electric scooter for € 555.90

This is not your typical Xiaomi electric scooter, it is the Cecotec Bongo Series Z, an electric scooter capable of reaching a power of 1,100W and with a range of up to 40 kilometers.

It is designed for those who travel a lot in a city and want to move in a clean, personal and above all fast way. It reaches a speed of 25 km / h and has a removable battery to recharge it wherever you want.

The normal price is 700 euros, but during this Prime Day it will cost you 555.90 euros.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for 179 euros

Get the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch for € 179

If you want to have one of the best smartwatch for Android on your wrist, this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro it is undoubtedly one of the candidates to be it. This smartwatch is selling a lot during Prime Day thanks to its quality, design, features, and price.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch is reduced to 179 euros during this Prime Day.

It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, an autonomy of up to 2 weeks, GPS, monitoring of more than 100 sports modes, a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level among other functions.

