Second consecutive absence of Tamara Falcó in ‘El hormiguero’ for personal reasons

After the interview with the footballer Joaquín Sánchez this Thursday in El hormiguero, Pablo Motos gave way to the gathering, where Tamara Falcó was absent again, like last week, but to which Nuria Roca returned – who was also absent last Thursday due to his daughter’s illness – to accompany Juan del Val, Cristina Pardo and María Dabán.

Motos alluded to personal matters of the collaborator to justify her absence: “As around Tamara Falcó there is a certain movement of the heart, I want to clarify that you have not been able to come for your Le Cordon Bleu classes, I repeat it again, and We have incompatibility this week, but the next one will come back“explained the presenter.

And he added that his collaborator “nothing happens at all, she is fine, her people too and she misses us. We talk a lot through messages and everything is fine“.

The Valencian also had words for the other absent last week, Nuria Roca: “You have come dressed as Mocedades!” Exclaimed Motos upon seeing her sit at the table of the gathering of the Antena 3 program.

After the laughter caused by the comment, the presenter jokingly pointed out that “I’ve come like this to attract a little attention, because here you miss a day and María Dabán takes your place …”.

Nuria Roca, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA