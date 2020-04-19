Amid the scenario of uncertainty about the return of football after the coronavirus pandemic, officials are beginning to think about the future of competitions. Next Tuesday, UEFA will meet to discuss the possible return of sport in the Old Continent.

Champions League final will be in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo: Valery HACHE / .)

According to the channel “Sky Sport”, from Italy, the organization should announce in sequence a new calendar, with the months of June and July destined for national championships and the month of August only for the Champions League and Europa League.

In this way, the games of the continental competitions would happen in sequence and the champion would be known in little more than 20 days. Both the Champions League and the Europa League were interrupted in the round of 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Champions already have four teams qualified for the quarterfinals: PSG, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Atlético de Madrid secured the place before the football stoppage. Another four confrontations still need to be defined. See the possible timetable.

– FINAL EIGHTS (games remaining)

August 7 and 8 (Friday and Saturday)

– QUARTERFINALS

Outbound: August 11th and 12th (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Return: August 14 and 15 (Friday and Saturday)

– SEMIFINALS

One way: 18th and 19th August (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Return: August 21 and 22 (Friday and Saturday)

– FINAL

August 29 (Saturday)

EUROPE LEAGUE

The Europa League had only the first games of the round of 16. However, two clashes have not taken place: Sevilla v Roma and Inter Milan v Getafe. See the possible timetable.

– EIGHTH FINAL

One-way (games still remaining): August 2 or 3 (Sunday and Monday)

Round (all games): August 6 (Thursday)

– QUARTERFINALS

Outbound: August 10 (Monday)

Return: August 13 (Thursday)

– SEMIFINALS

Outbound: August 17th (Monday)

Return: August 20 (Thursday)

– FINAL

August 27 (Thursday)

