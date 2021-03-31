Second chance for Viñales

03/31/2021

Act. At 13:10 CEST

After the spectacular start of the F1 and MotoGP World Championships, in Bahrain and Qatar, last Sunday, the cars will ‘rest’ for three weeks, but the stars of the two wheels return to action this Friday to contest the second round of the 2021 calendar, repeating the scenario, at the Doha GP.

You can also follow the trend of the inaugural race, with the leader Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) and the powerful Ducati, very fast on the long straight of the Losail circuit, battling for victory and leadership, with the champion’s permission Joan Mir, that in the first race he stroked the podium but in the end he was overwhelmed by the speed of the Desmosidici of Zarco and Bagnaia.

To the limit

While the first win of the season was taken by a Maverick Viñales which has recovered its best version as a rider and is again the MotoGP leader four years later, the Ducati have shown their extraordinary power on the Qatari track. Both circumstances are reflected in the three records for history left by the first grand prize of 2021.

In the last free practice of the Qatar GP, Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) recorded the highest speed ever reached by a MotoGP, with a mark of 362.4 km / h. The first time the 360 ​​km / h threshold was exceeded. Not only Zarco ‘flew’ with the Ducati in Losail: his partner Jorge Martín, debutant in the premier category in 2021, and the australian Jack miller on the back of the official Desmosedici, they also surpassed the previous record that held Andrea Dovizioso, also with Ducati (356.7 km / h).In qualifying, Pecco Bagnaia he conquered the fastest pole ever in Losail with an impressive time: 1’52.772, at 171.7 km / h. The Italian, in his debut as an official Ducati pilot, claimed himself against his partner Jack miller, which did not live up to expectations and saw like three Yamaha –Viñales, Quartararo and Valentino Rossi, with the M1 of the Petronas – they stood between him and Bagnaia on the starting grid. Already in the race, Viñales He gave no choice and headed towards his first victory of the current course, also setting a new lap record with a time of 1’54.624, at an average of 168.9 km / h.

New sensations

“Winning the first race was great, but even more important for me were the feelings I had with the bike, that’s what makes me most happy because I have been able to fight with other riders, which is what we all like and what it does. that the races are exciting “, Values ​​Viñales, eager to get back on track and aware that he has pending duties:” We have to make sure we maintain this feeling and improve even more, especially improve in the starts because we know that our rivals will not stay stay still, so we will also press. “

With less top speed than their rivals, also the Suzuki riders, Joan Mir and Álex Rins they showed why they were the champion and the third classified, respectively, in the last World Cup. Never rule them out for Sunday. If not for a certain wear on the rear tires and for the two Ducati ‘missiles’ that surpassed Mir on the finish line, we would be talking about the first podium of the Balearic Islands, who finished fourth, with Rins in sixth final position. With more data and experience, and after having recovered the sensations and their house-brand rhythm, the GSX-RR They also sound strong to give war this Sunday in Doha.

The Doha GP program (* ESP TIME)Thursday April 1

15: 00-15: 45 MotoGP ™ Press conference

Friday April 2

12: 50-12: 30 Moto3 ™ FP1

12: 45-13: 25 Moto2 ™ FP1

13: 40-14: 25 MotoGP ™ FP1

16: 10-16: 50 Moto3 ™ FP2

17: 05-17: 45 Moto2 ™ FP2

18: 00-18: 45 MotoGP ™ FP2

Saturday April 3

11: 25-12: 05 Moto3 ™ FP3

12: 20-13: 00 Moto2 ™ FP3

13: 15-14: 00 MotoGP ™ FP3

15: 30-15: 45 Moto3 ™ Q1

15: 55-16: 10 Moto3 ™ Q2

16: 25-16: 40 Moto2 ™ Q1

16: 50-17: 05 Moto2 ™ Q2

17: 20-17: 50 MotoGP ™ FP4

18: 00-18: 15 MotoGP ™ Q1

18: 25-18: 40 MotoGP ™ Q2

Sunday April 4

13: 40-14: 00 Moto3 ™ WARM UP

14: 10-14: 30 Moto2 ™ WARM UP

14: 40-15: 00 MotoGP ™ WARM UP

16:00 Moto3 ™ Race (18 laps)

17:20 Moto2 ™ Race (20 laps)

19:00 MotoGP ™ Race (22 laps)