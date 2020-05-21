Konstantín Pliev, defender of the soccer club Rubín Kazán, It has tested positive for a coronavirus, making it the second case of COVID-19 in the first league of this country.

“Konstantin is feeling well and is under medical observation in his native Vladikavkaz,” the team reported on its website.

According to the note, the defense, who has been active in Rubín Kazán since 2019, kept the self-isolation decreed in the country since the beginning of April, so “he has not contacted other members of the team.”

Rubín, champion of the league in 2008 and 2009, currently occupies the 14th place in the classification.

This Saturday it was learned that the Peruvian Jefferson Farfán, a soccer player for the Moscow Lokomotiv, had also contracted the coronavirus.

The country hopes to resume the league on June 21.

