After the extension of the state of emergency, the Government has reported that there is a second army of the 380 soles voucher that benefits the most vulnerable population after the paralysis of the economy in the territory. This amount corresponds to the second army of a total that has been allocated to the sector in a condition of poverty and extreme poverty. Therefore, if the notice to collect the second bonus did not come to you as a message, we give you the steps to find out if you are within the Midis pattern and in which banks to approach to withdraw the money in the next days. Likewise, we present you recommendations so that, when it comes to collecting the voucher, you avoid the contagion and / or spread of this virus that has claimed the lives of thousands throughout the planet. Your health comes first, that of others the same. Avoid leaving your house.

“We are arranging for the Ministry of Economy and Finance to start with another second transfer, immediately after the completion of the first transfer of 380 soles. We have to give families support for it is complete, no longer for 15 days, “said the President of Peru. Regarding this, although a date has not yet been scheduled, the president indicated that the second 380 bond will be approved soles to benefit 3.5 million vulnerable households.

Can I collect the second bonus if I did not collect the first one?

Noel government will not deliver the second subsidy if the first has not been collected. To check when and where you should, the government has enabled the website where citizens in conditions of poverty and extreme poverty can confirm if they are beneficiaries of the 380 soles voucher what has the State for them in the fight against coronavirus. Placing his DNI and date of birth at this link.

You can now enter the web portal that the Government enabled to find out if you are a beneficiary of the monetary subsidy #I stay at home. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (MIDIS) started with the delivery of the monetary subsidy to people belonging to the population of poverty and extreme poverty in Peru, according to an INEI registry. The second installment is on the way.

Coronavirus in Peru: more detail of the 380 soles Bond

If you are one of the chosen ones, we recommend (when available) to go with a mask, use hand gel, as well as take space among other beneficiaries. Remember that we are in a period of quarantine, where we should not increase further the cases of contagion. Go to the bank, collect your money and your house. This measure is fulfilled, after the announcement given by the President of the Republic, Martín Vizcarra, due to the paralysis of activities throughout the country, due to the pandemic of coronavirus in all the cities of the Nation. Find out all the details.

Remember that this page is based on the platform designed by the ONPE, “How to know which is my polling place”, which was used in the last two elections, the presidential and the municipal. According to Ariela Luna, Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Information from the INEI and various social programs have been crossed to identify vulnerable households.

You cannot yet collect the second bonus (it has not been reported in the official channels) of the monetary subsidy in the different banks and centers of the country. Remember to take into account the details of the transit passes to pick them up: Monday, Wednesday and Friday only men transit, while women will do it on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Sunday nobody leaves.

Step by step to collect my 380 soles Bonus for Covid-19

To know if you are part of the official register, you must enter the following website: https://bono.yomequedoencasa.pe/Once inside, fill in the following fields: ID number, date of birth and complete the text of the image that appears at the bottom. Then, click on “consult”. If you are a beneficiary, your data, date and place where you must go to collect the S / 380 bonus will appear. If you are required to collect the money and these data do not appear, be patient . Midis is looking for an agency near your home, if you already have a scheduled delivery date, you should only go to the indicated agency on the indicated day. Remember to bring your ID. Once the payment is made, return to your home to continue with the mandatory isolation.

How to prevent contagion if I go out to collect my bonus?

Remember to maintain the protection and precautionary measures to avoid the massive contagion of the coronavirus. If you go out, wear a mask and disposable gloves, keep a meter away, disinfect all the surface you find before touching and cover yourself to cough. When you return, disinfect your clothes, leave your shoes at the entrance, throw away your gloves and take a shower to finish disinfecting yourself.

The words of Martín Vizcarra and Minister Ariela Luna

At a press conference, on the seventh day of quarantine, Martín Vizcarra indicated that there are more than one billion dollars destined for this economic subsidy (the 380 soles voucher). It should be noted – also – that only female heads of household can go to claim it, according to the measures taken by the Executive. This was detailed by the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Ariela Luna, highlighting that the women of the beneficiary families will be in charge of collecting the extraordinary bonus of 380 soles.

The Minister explained that only in the case that there is not a woman member in the family, a man can receive the money. Ariela Luna stated that any additional consultation may be made to the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion by calling line 101.

The economic subsidy, called #I stay at home, will be delivered only once and is aimed at households in poverty and extreme poverty. The list of beneficiaries is already closed, so the Government called on the population to ignore the offers of additional registration, as they could be victims of fraud.

In this sense, Midis also warned citizens, through a statement published on their Twitter account, that “the messages and web links that unscrupulous people are sending, through texts to the cell phone or WhatsApp and placing on social networks, to offer access to the 380 soles subsidy, they are false“

The Minister for Development and Social Inclusion, Ariela Luna, gave the message to all Peruvians, where he specified the necessary indications to know if you will be able to access this extraordinary bonus. “The digital platform will be opened where one can enter with the DNI, and the first thing that will be seen is if the person has access to the benefit,” he said in Channel N.

“The website seems to us the best way and I am sure that people will access it. It is not the first time that this has been done (…) The internet is widespread. Most municipalities have internet and you can go there to find out. This is an urban bonus. In rural areas, Midis already has its social programs with which it protects more than a million families, “said the minister. Ariela Luna.

“The conditions for receiving this state aid are detailed in the Emergency Decree No. 027-2020, where the exceptional granting of a subsidy of S / 380 is authorized in favor of families in conditions of poverty or extreme poverty ”.

Second BONUS 380 and Independent BONUS: when will it begin to be paid?

In which banks is the 380 soles bonus collected?

Banco de la Nación is one of the banking entities where the 380 soles bond can be collected, for those families that the state considers vulnerable. In addition, the Government also obtained authorization in the agencies of Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Scotiabank, Interbank and BBVA Continental. However, payment can be made at private banks and at Banco de la Nación.

The place of collection was determined by making the crossing between the address of the people and the closest bank agencies to the addresses. At the time of queuing for payment, people must maintain a social distance of 1 meter to 1.5 meters between each other, in order to prevent COVID-19.

To go collect go without minors and carrying the DNI. Members of the Peruvian National Police or the Armed Forces must be told that they are leaving the house to receive the subsidy. You should not go with the DNI of another person to collect. That would be identity theft and would require intervention by law enforcement.

Beneficiaries must only go on the day, time and agency that will be specified on the platform. If they do not come to the appointment, they must wait for the reprogramming of the collection.

The Minister of Development and Social Inclusion has already confirmed that the banks will not collapse, since the information will be provided with the time and to which bank the 380 soles bond must go to collect.

How to collect the payment of 380 soles in the regions?

The payment of the subsidy will be extended to the regions, progressively, only as of Wednesday, March 25, through the Banco de la Nación and the aforementioned private banks and to which, from that day, Scotiabank will be integrated. . “We invoke the people who were beneficiaries, but whose date and place of payment is in process, to wait for their programming. Do not go to the agencies because they will not be able to collect ahead of time, “Midis said in a statement.

When can you collect the 380 soles?

The Minister for Development and Social Inclusion explained: “If you have access to the benefit, we will gradually open a schedule so that people can find out what day they can charge, whether it is in the morning or in the afternoon, and also that they know in which agency ”, he indicated for Canal N.

The government provided the population with a web portal where they can verify if they are beneficiaries of the 380 soles voucher. You only need to enter the number of the DNI and the date of birth. However, regarding the 380 soles Bonus, there is still no scheduled date.

In a press conference, Minister Ariela Luna reported that for the collection of the second bond #YoMeQuedoEnCasa there are new payment methods such as mobile banking, Tunki application, money orders to be collected from agents or ATMs. pic.twitter.com/qIHzzIEhyQ – MIDIS (@MidisPeru) April 29, 2020

How much time do you have to collect the 380 soles?

At most, you must collect 380 soles within 30 calendar days after the end of the health emergency.

MIDIS statement on the grant

one) Through Ministerial Resolution No. 062-2020-MIDIS, it approved the registry of households in poverty and extreme poverty conditions, which are in the geographical areas with the greatest health vulnerability.

2) A virtual platform is being implemented, in which citizens can find out if the subsidy corresponds to them by simply entering their ID number. They will also be given information on where and when they can collect. Midis will inform all its official channels when the consultation platform is available.

3) The website of the Household Targeting System (Sisfoh) does not provide information on the beneficiaries of the monetary subsidy. We ask not to be confused by false news.

4) MIDIS does not send text messages or WhatsApp or make phone calls to report on this issue. All the information will be provided exclusively by the virtual platform that will be made available.

5) We call on citizens to wait for the information that will be disseminated through official channels: the website of the Midis, Government platforms, as well as through the media. Stay at home, abide by the measures implemented to safeguard the integrity of all Peruvians. Together we will overcome this pandemic.

Can I collect with expired DNI?

In accordance with the provisions of Reniec, the DNI that have expired will remain in force for the duration of the social isolation decreed by the Executive, so you can make the bonus effective.

Banks in Peru freeze April and May debts without interest

The main banking entities will freeze the interests of credits and debts before the advance of the coronavirus and its impact on the world economy. The first three banks that announced their measures in light of the situation in Peru were: BBVA, BCP and Interbank.

“We were waiting for this announcement and we already have it; two private banks will freeze debts and will not charge interest in April and May ”highlighted Martín Vizcarra before the measure of the banking entities, before joining the third bank.

To find out which financial institutions will also allow to extend the debts of their clients.

The Coronavirus in Peru

The central government saw the need to close borders, in addition to decreeing social isolation, in order to control the outbreak of coronavirus that arrived in Peru at the beginning of this month and that today the number of infected has increased.

The president of the Republic, Martín VizcarraIn addition, he also ordered the curfew from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m., in order to reduce the number of infections by this deadly virus that, worldwide, has already killed thousands of people around the world.

