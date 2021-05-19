Second B record transfer: Deportivo sells Mujaid Sadick to Genk

Contract expired in 2022

Deportivo formalized the transfer of central Mujaid Sadick to Belgian Genk, two weeks after the three parties had reached an agreement in principle. The A Coruña club confirmed the closure of the operation once the footballer from Logroño, who turned 21 in March, passed the mandatory medical examinations this Tuesday.

For its part, Genk announced on Tuesday that the young defender signs for the next four seasons.

Mujaid Sadick, international in the lower categories of the Spanish team and one of the players with the greatest projection of the Galician club, has been transferred for 1.7 million euros, an amount that could rise depending on variables, which will turn the center back into the biggest transfer of Second B.

Deportivo assures that it made “the greatest possible efforts, both financially and for the future sports project, to retain one of its most valuable players and extend a contract” that ended in 2022.

Mujaid Sadick joined Deportivo in 2016

Mujaid has defended the Blue and White first team jersey 72 times, as well as Fabril and Juvenil. He arrived at Deportivo in 2016 at just 16 years of age to reinforce youth B and made his debut in 2018 in the First Division under the guidance of Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf, a former player for teams such as Real Madrid and Milan.

He returned to the subsidiary after Deportivo’s relegation to the Second Division, now without Seedorf, and it was difficult for him to assimilate it, but the arrival of Luisito Míguez in the second team made him re-emerge in his career and last season Luis César Sampedro opened the doors of the first team in the silver category.

Neymar, Griezmann, Cristiano: the biggest sales in LaLiga history

11 Luís Figo – From Barça to Real Madrid – 01/01 – Cost: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Data as of May 18, 2021

10 Rodri – From Atlético to Man City – 19/20 – Cost: € 62.7 M

& copy imago images

9 Aymeric Laporte – From Athletic to Man City – 17/18 – Cost: € 65 M

& copy imago images

8 Álvaro Morata – From Real Madrid to Chelsea – 17/18 – Cost: € 66 M

& copy imago images

7 Arthur – From Barça to Juventus – 20/21 – Cost: € 72 M

& copy imago images

6 Ángel Di María – From Real Madrid to Man United – 14/15 – Cost: € 75 M

& copy imago images

5 Kepa – From Athletic to Chelsea – 18/19 – Cost: € 80 M

& copy imago images

4 Lucas Hernández – From Atlético to Bayern – 19/20 – Cost: € 80 M

& copy imago images

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – From Real Madrid to Juventus – 18/19 – Cost: € 117 M

& copy imago images

2 Antoine Griezmann – From Atlético to Barça – 19/20 – Cost: € 120 M

& copy imago images

1 Neymar – From Barça to PSG – 17/18 – Cost: € 222 million

& copy imago images

In the campaign just ended, Mujaid was a fixture in Deportivo’s defense in Second Division B, although before the season began the club considered looking for a loan to a higher-category team as long as the center-back signed the renewal of his contract.

This did not occur, his relationship expired in June 2022 and, to prevent the central defender from going free next year and given the continuity of the team in the third category, Deportivo, which is in the red, has chosen to sell it to the Genk.

Homepage