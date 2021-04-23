SEC Strikes Back, Noting It Was Under No Obligation To Warn Ripple

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the court to dismiss Ripple’s defense that there was a “lack of due process and fair notification.” The SEC alleges that it had no obligation to warn Ripple.

According to a filing dated April 22, the SEC alleges that the government had no obligation to warn Ripple that XRP was a security.

SEC

SEC notes it had no obligation to warn Ripple

The SEC argued that it has no obligation to warn Ripple of events arising from the lawsuit:

“The core idea of ​​Ripple’s defense is that the SEC was obligated to, but did not specifically warn Ripple, that it was breaking the law before the SEC filed a lawsuit.”

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission continues:

“This defense, focused on what the SEC failed to do before filing this enforcement action, is legally insufficient and should be rejected.”

Ripple and XRP go strong

At the same time, the SEC rejects the argument that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission you need to warn a market participant about your legal violation:

“Ripple’s assertion that the SEC must warn a market participant of its legal violation, or that the SEC must issue regulations or guidance before the SEC can exercise the authority that Congress granted the SEC to enforce the securities statutes, does not find support in the due process Clause or any other principle of law ”.

Sec and blockchain

SEC vs Ripple, a story marked by mutual accusations

The story of the lawsuit emerged with the SEC’s claim that, since 2013, Ripple Labs has raised more than $ 1 billion from the sale of XRP. The SEC alleges that by doing so, the technology company violated the United States Securities Act of 1933.

In addition to the allegations against Ripple Labs Inc. for financing the organization through the sale of unregistered securities, The SEC also indicted Ripple CEOs Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

XRP under fire

Garlinghouse has stated that he believes XRP is a currency, not a security. Compared the token to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but the SEC considers it different. If XRP is considered a security, it is likely to impose more regulatory restrictions and penalties.

Latest events

Ripple recently filed a motion for exemption against its executives in a lawsuit against the SEC, as reported by BeInCrypto.

This petition came days after a US court Deny the SEC’s request for bank statements from the company’s founders.

BeInCrypto previously reported as the SEC wanted to obtain the detailed bank statements of Ripple executives’ bank accounts for the past eight years.

BeInCrypto also reported that defense attorney James K. Filan announced on Twitter that a conference call is scheduled for April 30.

During the conference it will be addressed the SEC’s attempts to contact and acquire documents from Ripple’s foreign regulators, which he could use against Ripple during the legal process.

The attorney also noted that the SEC is seeking discovery “outside of the Federal Rules of Procedure and the Hague Convention.”

