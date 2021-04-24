SEC requests to reject Ripple’s motion not to contact international regulators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the court to reject Ripple Labs’ recent motion. Such motion by Ripple wants to prevent the SEC from communicating with international regulators.

Defendants’ attorney James K. Filan tweeted a PDF copy of the written request, addressed to the Hon. Magistrate Sarah Netburn.

Filan, a former federal prosecutor, has commented on the case on Twitter and tweeted updates on the lawsuit as it progresses. He summarized that the motion had been filed to deny Ripple’s request for a motion requiring the plaintiffs to “cease using requests for international assistance for discovery and […] deliver all the material already collected “.

On April 16, Ripple’s attorneys submitted a letter to Judge Netburn. Said letter He not only accused the SEC of his actions, but also referred to them as intimidation tactics., tactics that could damage your relationship with your international regulators. According to Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, about 95% of Ripple users are located outside the United States, and these relationships are of the utmost importance to Ripple Labs.

However, the SEC argues in its letter to Judge Netburn that the defendants’ request “lacks any legal authority.”

Latest news

These developments follow the scheduling of a new discovery conference, which will take place on April 30. Filan also invited his followers to listen to the conference call, which will have capacity for 4,000 attendees. In a tweet on the subject, the lawyer stated that the SEC sought the presentation of evidence “outside the Rules of Federal Procedure and the Hague Convention”.

Filan went on to state that he believed the court would support Ripple Labs at this conference.

And it wouldn’t be the first time that has happened, given that Ripple Labs has already triumphed over the SEC this year amid this lawsuit. In early April, won a dispute against Tetagron, a British investment management group, in which Tetragon tried to force Ripple Labs to buy back $ 175 million in shares.

The entire lawsuit sparked off accusations by the SEC that Ripple Labs had raised more than $ 1 billion through the sale of XRP and that in doing so it had violated the United States Securities Act of 1933.

The post The SEC requests to reject Ripple’s motion not to contact international regulators was first seen on BeInCrypto.