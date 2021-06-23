SEC evaluates mandate to disclose a series of climate indicators and human capital

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, Jun 23 (.) – U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday that he asked agency staff to evaluate a public disclosure mandate to include a series of readings. specific to climate and human capital based on their importance to investors.

Gensler told a financial services industry audience during City of London Week that he has also asked staff to target companies that have made “forward-looking” climate commitments and have significant operations in foreign jurisdictions with related required targets. with the weather.

The comments come after the top US market regulator last week closed its public consultation period on the agency’s disclosure mandates related to climate risk and human capital.

“I asked for recommendations for the commission’s consideration on human capital disclosure. This … could include a number of metrics, such as workforce turnover, skills training and development, compensation, benefits, demographics. of the workforce, including diversity, health and safety, “Gensler said.

Gensler has previously said https://www…com/business/sustainable-business/us-sec-chair-planing-new-workforce-data-disclosures-public-companies-2021-05-13 that the rule of The agency will address human capital as it intensifies environmental, social and governance (ESG) outreach mandates.

However, Wednesday’s details provide the clearest preview of what an agency rule would require when proposed, likely in October, based on its public schedule.

Investor groups have asked the agency for more corporate disclosures on climate change and human capital, while business interests have receded, a . analysis of correspondence released by the regulator showed.

“I am really impressed by the request for more information,” Gensler said of the more than 400 letters the agency received on the matter, adding that he has also been asked by his staff to consider the ways in which the funds are marketed to investors. (…) and what factors support those statements “.

