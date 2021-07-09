SEC delays final verdict for SkyBridge’s Bitcoin ETF to August

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US financial market regulator, has again extended the deadline to decide whether to approve or reject a Bitcoin ETF, this time the SEC delays its final decision to August. Will a Bitcoin ETF ever be approved in the US and what advantages should it be approved?

On July 7, the SEC published the document confirming the decision to postpone the final verdict on whether to accept or reject SkyBridge’s Bitcoin ETF. In this case, strangely, the postponement is only 45 days since it will have to be pronounced on August 25, as stipulated. This last term expired on Sunday, July 11, forcing the US regulatory body to reach a final opinion.

It is not the first time that the SEC has delayed a Bitcoin ETF, the crypto industry has been trying to approve a Bitcoin ETF on US soil since 2017. By law, the SEC has several stipulated deadlines in which it can accept, reject or defer in the case of not having a clear answer. For now, the SEC seems unwilling to take a chance and consequently continue to defer all Bitcoin ETF applications.

However, abroad several countries have accepted and opened several Bitcoin ETFs in other countries such as in Latin America, but above all the most striking thing is that the neighboring country Canada has already approved one, placing itself as the first country in the world to legalize a Bitcoin ETF. The crypto industry thinks that this pressure and launch by other legitimate countries could culminate in a Bitcoin ETF in the United States..

Opinion split in the US on the regulation of Bitcoin ETFs

The mission of this organization is to protect the investor, especially the small speculator. It is true that BTC is a very volatile product, but so are many financial products that are also complex to understand how derivatives, options or futures in which the vast majority of investors lose money. So why isn’t a Bitcoin ETF approved?

There is a division of opinion and the regulation in the US seems to be conservative, seeking to be cautious before approving a financial product that according to them is “highly volatile”. One of the SEC members in favor of the approval of a Bitcoin ETF is Hester Peirce, informally called Crypto Mom, who is perplexed that one has not yet been approved in the United States. He declared his surprise to CNBC:

“I thought that if we had applied our regulations as we have applied them to other products, we would have already approved one or more of them”

She admits that the existing regulators do not understand Bitcoin and therefore prefer to ignore it, but a lot has changed since the first Bitcoin ETF since currently according to her “the BTC market has matured” with a greater participation of institutional investors and conventional retailers.

Bitcoin wants you ETF

Why would a Bitcoin ETF benefit the crypto market?

The crypto market could be interested in having a Bitcoin ETF approved, because it would open the door to many investors to the market who previously could not or did not want to go through the current somewhat complex threshold to invest in cryptocurrencies. With an ETF in place, they could invest directly from the traditional stock market, culminating in a possible injection of capital that would make the market grow and expand..