SEC Chairman on Cryptocurrencies: Investor Protection Must Be Top Priority

The issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies has been something that the cryptocurrency industry has been waiting for a long time. Unfortunately, so far it never happened. But, the US SEC now has a new president, Gary Gensler, who is very familiar with cryptocurrencies as he is an MIT professor who taught various classes related to cryptocurrencies. Thanks to your familiarity with the industry, things could change in the US over time.

In a recent interview with CNBC, he spoke about cryptocurrencies and the issues of their regulation.

The problem of regulating cryptocurrencies

According to him, the issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies is not easy at all. Many “crypto tokens,” as he insisted on calling them, are, in fact, securities. With that in mind, the SEC has been extremely busy dealing with them, as these projects claimed otherwise, and as such, they remained unregistered and worse, they continually invited the crypto community to invest in their tokens.

However, he admitted that there are some projects, like Bitcoin, that are really scarce, but highly volatile, digital stores of value. This volatility is what attracts investors, for the most part. Not to mention, currencies like these have a lower correlation with other markets, allowing them to function in an uninterrupted asset class, without outside influences.

The problem is that all of this also makes cryptocurrencies too unpredictable, which is why the market needs more protection for investors. Since the SEC does not have the federal regime that oversees crypto exchanges, regulators can do little to protect investors who want to trade currencies on exchanges.

According to Gensler, this is a huge gap in the system currently and needs to be addressed. The question is: who can and will tackle it?

Gensler said the SEC’s sister agency, the CFTC, has limited authority against fraud and manipulation. However, there is no federal authority leading the regime to crypto exchanges. In other words, it’s not that the crypto industry can’t regulate itself. The problem is that there is no regulatory body that has that authority at this time.