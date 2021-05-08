SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Calls on Congress to Regulate Crypto Exchanges

Compartir

Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, has requested that the US Congress make some important decisions regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

The SEC chairman addressed this during a hearing hosted by the House Financial Services Committee, where market volatility surrounding GameStop’s stock price jump earlier this year was discussed.

Gensler made the comments in response to a question posed by Rep. Patrick McHenry about what the SEC would do to ensure that the crypto industry continues to comply with the law and with legitimate use cases.

Gensler responded that American investors lack protection when trading Bitcoin on crypto exchanges. Therefore, he asked the US Congress to consider increasing investor protection for crypto exchanges.

Gensler stated that since crypto exchanges do not have a regulatory framework provided by the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the US Congress was responsible for instilling greater confidence in investors by regulating crypto exchanges.

Although the authority of the SEC involves regulating digital assets that the regulator considers securities, Bitcoin does not fall into this category.

Gensler stated that Bitcoin is a commodity under US law and is not subject to SEC oversight. He said:

“There is a lot of authority that the SEC currently has in the securities space, and there are a number of cryptocurrencies that fall within that jurisdiction. But there are some areas, particularly trading Bitcoin on large exchanges, where the public is not really protected currently. “

Without strong regulatory oversight of the market in crypto exchanges, Gensler said there is no protection against manipulation or fraud. He said the 2 trillion crypto market could benefit from greater investor protection and therefore suggested that Congress play an active role in providing more regulatory clarity, especially around exchanges. Gensler said:

“It is only Congress that can really address it. It would be good to consider whether to provide more investor protection for crypto exchanges. “

Regarding the GameStop frenzy, Gensler spoke about the role of online communities like Reddit in driving stock prices. However, he claimed that he is not interested in restricting freedom of expression, but was more interested in seeing if malicious actors took advantage of those communities to manipulate markets.

It revealed that the SEC plans to release a report this summer assessing GameStop’s business insanity and the reaction to it.

Fixing gaps in the crypto industry

Gensler was sworn in as SEC chairman last month. During his nomination, he suggested that more government oversight of crypto assets will come. His appointment could have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrency advocates have projected that under his leadership, the US could see a Bitcoin ETF approval and much-needed regulatory clarity in the field of digital assets.

As a former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, Gensler has a wealth of experience serving as SEC chairman. What sets it apart from its predecessors is that Gensler is the first blockchain and cryptography expert to head the SEC. He was a professor who taught the course “Blockchain and Money” at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and regards Bitcoin as a “catalyst for change.”

Image Source: Shutterstock