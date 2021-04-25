Sébastien Ogier’s insistence has a prize at Rally Croatia

The sensations at the end of the first stage of the Rally Croatia already suggested that Thierry Neuville’s leadership was living its last hours. And Saturday morning has only confirmed it. With a steady and almost crushing pace, Sébastien Ogier has reached the first position of the general of the Rally of Croatia, a leading position that holds a seven-second lead over his teammate Elfyn Evans. For his part, Thierry Neuville is third, surpassed by the drive of the Toyota drivers when it comes to the halfway point of the event. For its part, Mads Ostberg continues to lead in WRC2.

The second stage of the third event on the WRC calendar in 2021 has begun to be written under the same script as the last stages of the previous day. Dirt on the road, although less due to the different types of asphalt and the terrain, and Toyota’s dominance. In fact, Sébastien Ogier woke up to scratch in SS9, first of the two that I was going to get during the morning. As a ‘reply’ to your teammate, Takamoto Katsuta set the fastest time in SS10, thus signing his first stage victory at the controls of the Toyota Yaris WRC in the World Championship.

Thierry Neuville couldn’t keep up with the push from the Toyota drivers on Saturday’s morning loop.

By then Thierry Neuville had already succumbed to reality before the push of his rivalsAlthough perhaps the lost leadership was not the worst news within Hyundai. With Ott Tänak away from the podium fight, Craig Breen slipped to ninth after hitting a curb and puncturing SS9. In fact, only Pierre-Louis Loubet had reason to celebrate something after the first two stages of the day, as the privateer managed to place his Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé in sixth place after beating Gus Greensmith. With everything, both lost the wake of a brilliant Adrien Fourmaux.

The last two sections of the morning only served to widen the differences between the pilots immersed in the different duels that are within the ‘top 10’. In fact, Sébastien Ogier was scratching in SS12 to extend his lead over Elfyn Evans to seven seconds. For its part, Thierry Neuville gave up time again and was already 19.6 seconds behind the leader. In no man’s land, Ott Tänak has a fourth position as comfortable as it is ineffective when it comes to seeking a position on the podium. For its part, Adrien Fourmaux is fifth in the Ford Fiesta WRC, leaving a really positive feeling.

Mads Ostberg retains the lead in the WRC2 category, although Nikolay Gryazin is being a ‘bone’.

Pierre-Louis Loubet is sixth, although his lead over Gus Greensmith is still slim and is limited to nine seconds. For his part, Takamoto Katsuta remains eighth even with his first scratch, while Craig Breen is ninth as a result of the aforementioned puncture. Norwegian Mads Ostberg remains the driver in charge of closing the ‘top 10’although the reigning WRC2 champion is finding it hard to overtake Russian Nikolay Gryazin. In fact, the Movisport driver has come to be ahead of Ostberg after SS11, although the positions have returned to the original cast in SS12.

Thierry Neuville holds the pulse of Sébastien Ogier in the Rally of CroatiaRead news

With 12 stages already contested, Mads Ostberg has just a 2.3sec lead over Nikolay Gryazin. A duel to two that does not seem like it could be threatened by Teemu Suninen, since the Finnish rider has lost 10 seconds to the leader throughout the loop on Saturday morning. For its part, Kajetan Kajetanowicz has taken the lead in the WRC3 class after the problems of the French Yohan Rossel in SS11, a section in which he has left almost two minutes. For its part, Martin Koci maintains his dominance in the Junior WRC and has a half-minute income over Jon Armstrong.

Classification after SS12 of the 1st Rally of Croatia



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1º Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

1: 31: 06.6

2nd Elfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

+ 7.03º

Thierry Neuville

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe + 19.6

4th

Ott Tänak

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+37.5

5th

Adrien fourmaux

Ford Fiesta WRC

+1: 18.7

6th

Pierre-Louis Loubet

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+1: 51.7

7Gus Greensmith

Ford Fiesta WRC

+2: 00.18º

Takamoto katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC + 2: 30.1

9ºCraig Breen

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+3: 31.410º

Mads ostberg

Citroën C3 Rally2

+5: 14.6

Rally Croatia continues this Saturday (2:29 pm) with the dispute of the last four sections of the second stage of the event. Drivers and co-drivers will compete 60.96 kilometers against the clock.