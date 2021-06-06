Sébastien Ogier wins the toughest Rally Italia-Sardinia

The leader Sébastien Ogier has added the victory in the Rally Italia-Sardinia, fifth scoring round of the WRC in 2021. The Toyota driver has taken advantage of the mistakes of his rivals to make good his great performance on Friday, a stage in which the Frenchman had to open the track. Elfyn Evans has completed the double of the Japanese firmwhile Thierry Neuville closed the podium ahead of Takamoto Katsuta as Hyundai’s sole survivor. Jari Huttunen win in WRC2 and Yohan Rossel in WRC3, the latter category with a double Spanish podium.

Although the three podium positions seemed almost decided at the start of the last stage of the Rally Italia-Sardinia, the multitude of incidents that have occurred throughout the event invited not to take anything for granted. Maybe that’s why the times of Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans in the first stage of the day were really competitive. In fact, Elfyn Evans took scratch in SS17 ahead of Ott Tänak -refished for the cause- and Sébastien Ogier himself. In this regard, the only ones who could overshadow the two rally leaders were the Hyundai drivers, with little to lose.

Elfyn Evans has not had his most brilliant rally, but he has added a valuable second position.

Despite not forcing the maximum, Thierry Neuville took the scratch in SS18, albeit with a minimal advantage over Elfyn Evans and Sébastien Ogier. In fact, in the penultimate stage of the event there seemed to be a certain spirit to preserve tires and survive, to the point that a large group of pilots at the wheel of a ‘Rally2’ sneaked ahead of the repeats Gus Greensmith and Dani Sordo or the Japanese Takamoto Katsuta. A normal circumstance due to the technical nature of the special, but in the case of the Japanese rider also due to the lack of need to take risks to lose a guaranteed fourth position.

Elfyn Evans also scored scratch in SS19 ahead of Sébastien Ogier as an aperitif of the fight that was to take place on the Power Stage. A section in which Thierry Neuville brought out the best of himself to sign the best and score the five extra points at stake. Four points was scored by Ott Tänak for not closing the empty rally, the same situation that Kalle Rovanperä experienced when he was third and added three units. Sébastien Ogier and Dani Sordo closed the ‘top 5’ of the Power Stage to win the last points at stake of the rally.

Jari Huttunen claimed victory in WRC2 after beating Mads Ostberg in a tight duel.

With this result, Sébastien Ogier has secured his fourth win on the island of Sardinia, in an event in which he has also led Toyota’s double since Elfyn Evans finished second. For his part, Thierry Neuville has completed the podium, although this result is of little use to Hyundai’s interests. Fourth has been Takamoto Katsuta, while behind the Japanese have already been placed the drivers of WRC2 and WRC3 with their ‘Rally2’. In this aspect, Jari Huttunen deserves special mention after finishing fifth at the wheel of his Hyundai i20 R5 on the Mediterranean island.

Regarding the rest of the categories, Jari Huttunen beat Mads Ostberg to win in WRC2. The Finnish rider surpassed the Norwegian by 7.5 seconds after setting the best time on the Power Stage in the silver category. For his part, Marquito Bulacia has completed the podium. By last, the fight within the WRC3 category has left Yohan Rossel as the winner clearly, despite the efforts of the Spanish pilots. In fact, Pepe López was second and Jan Solans completed the podium in the WRC3 class after posting a great performance on the Sardinian stages.

Final classification of the 18th Rally Italia-Sardinia Rally



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1º Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

3:19: 26.4

2nd Elfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

+ 46.03º

Thierry Neuville

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+1: 05.2

4th

Takamoto katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC

+6: 11.2

5th Jari Huttunen

Hyundai i20 r5

+9: 31.76ºMads Ostberg

Citroën C3 Rally2

+9: 39.27ºYohan Rossel

Citroën C3 Rally2

+10: 37.78ºPepe López

Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

+11: 03.79ºJan Solans

Citroën C3 Rally2

+11: 26.3

10th

Marquito Bulacia

Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

+11: 34.6