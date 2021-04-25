Sébastien Ogier wins Rally Croatia in tight and vibrant final

Sébastien Ogier has won the first edition of the Rally Croatia in a surreal and very vibrant finish. In fact, the Toyota driver had a traffic accident in the form of a side collision with another vehicle before the start of the stage. Despite losing the lead to Elfyn Evans, the Frenchman managed to react to turn the situation around. With a masterful Power Stage, Ogier outscored Elfyn Evans by 0.6 seconds, thus snatching victory from the Welshman. For his part, Thierry Neuville was third with the Hyundai, while Mads Otsberg has achieved victory in WRC2.

With 10.4 seconds difference between the three main players in this rally, Ogier, Evans and Neuville faced the last day of Rally Croatia with the knife between their teeth. However, the leader of the test was still in shock. And is that before the first special of the day, Sébastien Ogier was involved in a traffic accident after hitting a car on the link section between the service park and the exit of the SS17. Despite the strong collision between the Toyota Yaris WRC and the other vehicle, the mishap ended without physical damage to all those involved.

Welshman Elfyn Evans lost Rally Croatia by a narrow 0.6sec.

However, Sébastien Ogier arrived at the start of SS17 with the entire right side of his World Rally Car damaged and all after leaving a member of the team in charge of the bureaucracy and leaving the scene of the accident despite the insistence of the police not to do so. Perhaps off-center by this mishap and affected by the damage to your car, Sébastien Ogier finished the first stage of the day 2.7 seconds behind Elfyn Evans. Thierry Neuville sneaked between them to further tighten the fight for victory in the Rally Croatia.

Elfyn Evans’ offense did not end there and after his scratch in SS17, he was also the fastest driver in SS18. In fact, the Welshman was positioned as leader of the Rally of Croatia after beating Sébastien Ogier by 2.8 seconds, all under the watchful eye of a Thierry Neuville who returned to sign a time that placed him between the two Toyota drivers in a first pass through ‘Zagoska Sela – Kumrovec’ in which Takamoto Katsuta placed sixth after Gus Greensmith’s hydraulic problems. It was not the only scare for M-Sport, since Adrien Fourmaux had a small stage start without consequences.

Great victory for Mads Ostberg in the WRC2 category of Rally Croatia with the Citroën C3 Rally2.

Thierry Neuville gritted his teeth in SS19 with a scratch that still made him dream of victory, although Elfyn Evans held the stake to start as a favorite on the Power Stage. A last stage in which Sébastien Ogier achieved the scratch, five extra points and the victory in the rally. The rest of the extra points went to Craig Breen, Thierry Neuville, Elfyn Evans and Ott Tänak after closing the stage in the ‘top 5’. As a result of this result, Elfyn Evans had to settle for second place, while the podium was closed by Thierry Neuville ahead of Ott Tänak and a brilliant Adrien Fourmaux on his World Rally Car debut.

Takamoto Katsuta has finally finished in sixth place after beating Gus Greensmith, while Craig Breen finished in eighth position. With regard to the rest of the categories, Mads Ostberg has secured victory in the WRC2 class after finishing in ninth place in the general classification. The Norwegian driver dedicated himself to managing his lead and finished the rally 28.5 seconds ahead of Teemu Suninen. The young Marquito Bulacia has completed the podium. For its part, Kajetan Kajetanowicz has prevailed in the WRC3 category, while Jon Armstrong has won the JWRC, in both cases after a solid performance.

Final classification of the 1st Rally of Croatia



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1º Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

2: 51: 22.9

2nd Elfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

+ 0.63º

Thierry Neuville

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe + 8.1

4th

Ott Tänak

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+1: 25.1

5th

Adrien fourmaux

Ford Fiesta WRC

+3: 09.7

6th Gus Greensmith

Ford Fiesta WRC

+3: 31.87º

Takamoto katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC + 3: 58.8

8ºCraig Breen

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+4: 28.29º

Mads ostberg

Citroën C3 Rally2

+10: 00.8

10th Teemu Suninen

Ford Fiesta Rally2

+10: 29.3