Sébastien Ogier conquers the Safari Rally after the abandonment of Thierry Neuville

Sébastien Ogier has achieved victory in the Safari Rally. Despite the problems that affected the Frenchman on the first day after damaging the oil tank of one of the shock absorbers of his Toyota Yaris WRC, the Frenchman has managed to compensate and take advantage of the problems of each of his rivals to achieve victory in the Kenyan test return. The Japanese Takamoto Katsuta has been second, confirming Toyota’s double and his first podium in the WRC. In a new unfortunate event for Hyundai, the Estonian Ott Tänak has completed the podium of the Safari Rally.

The last day started with almost everything decided and, at the same time, with everything to be resolved. Thing of having five stages ahead in an event as tough as the Safari Rally. In fact, Sébastien Ogier did not slow down and scored the scratch in SS14 ahead of Adrien Fourmaux. The performance of the French had a prize, since Thierry Neuville closed the stage with damage to the right rear suspension. The Belgian pilot gave a minute, although at that point this distance was the least, since Neuville knew in his heart that his chances of victory had evaporated.

Takamoto Katsuta has been one of the most consistent drivers during the three stages of the Safari Rally.

In fact, the abandonment of Thierry Neuville was confirmed while the SS15 got underway. Thus, Takamato Katsuta inherited the leadership of the Safari Rally after the second special of the day, although the Japanese could not match the performance of Sébastien Ogier. The current WRC leader was 0.8 seconds behind Katsuta, while Elfyn Evans achieved the scratch in the first pass through the section of ‘Hell’s Gate’. A stage later, Sébastien Ogier had already equaled Takamoto Katsuta in the general classification, while Adrien Fourmaux placed fourth with his scratch – first in the WRC – in SS16 after beating Gus Greensmith.

Sébastien Ogier finished his comeback in SS17 after scoring the scratch, a result that served to beat Takamoto Katsuta by 8.3 seconds while waiting for the Power Stage dispute. A final stage where Adrien Fourmaux arrived 4.7 seconds ahead of Gus Greensmith in their fight for fourth position. A double duel of teammates for victory and fourth place that was intertwined with the aspirations of several pilots to use the Power Stage to rescue some point of a Safari Rally that has been unfortunate for a good part of the priority drivers of the WRC.

Ott Tänak has achieved an important podium, although perhaps insufficient in his aspirations within the World Championship.

There were no changes of positions in the Power Stage, although the distribution of extra points was the most varied. Ott Tänak got the scratch and the five extra points after beating Kalle Rovanperä by 0.7 seconds. Elfyn Evans left with three points after finishing third, to which must be added the added point for finally finishing tenth. For its part, Sébastien Ogier took fourth place to add two extra points to the 25 obtained for the victory, while Dani Sordo kept the last point at stake after finishing fifth in a complex and difficult rally for the Spaniard.

The rain scares Neuville and upsets the Safari Rally podiumRead news

With the Power Stage completed, Sébastien Ogier confirmed his victory ahead of Takamoto Katsuta. Toyota double that highlights the positive trend of the Japanese firm against a Hyundai that has only been able to ‘celebrate’ the third place of Ott Tänak. In the duel of the M-Sport pilots, Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux managed to beat Gus Greensmith in their battle for fourth place. For his part, Kalle Rovanperä finished the rally sixth ahead of locals Onkar Rai, Karan Patel and Carl Tundo, while Elfyn Evans took the final tenth position after his problems in the first part of the rally.

Final classification of the 68th Safari Rally Kenya



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1º Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

3:18: 11.3

2nd Takamoto Katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC

+ 21.83º

Ott Tänak

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+1: 09.5

4th

Adrien fourmaux

Ford Fiesta WRC

+1: 44.7

5th

Gus Greensmith

Ford Fiesta WRC

+1: 54.6

6th

Kalle Rovanperä

Toyota Yaris WRC + 10: 53.4

7th

Onkar rai

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+29: 26.4

8th Karan Patel

Ford Fiesta R5

+33: 30.49ºCarl Tundo

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+36: 40.710ºElfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

+49: 22.7