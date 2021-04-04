Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez will fight for victory in Saudi Arabia

04/04/2021 at 12:11 CEST

The French Sebastien loeb and the spanish Cristina Gutierrez (Team X44), the Swede Johan Kristoffersson and the Australian Molly Taylor (Rosberg Xtreme Racing) and the Swede Timmy hansen and the british Catie munnings (Andretti United Extreme E) are the finalists of the first round of the new championship ‘Extreme E’, for electrically powered off-road vehicles.

Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez, the best in Saturday’s qualifying session, confirmed this Sunday their good moment on the sand in the Saudi province of Al-Ula. They took one of the two places that the semifinal put into play. The other was for Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, so that the Spanishs Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz (Acciona Sainz XE) were left out of the final round.

Through the Crazy Race, instead, Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings earned a place in the final.

The Crazy Race, a race between cars ranked from fourth to sixth on Saturday, pitted them against the Briton. Oliver Bennett and the italian Christine Giampaoli Zonca (Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy Team) and the also British Jenson button and the swedish Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (JBXE), whom they defeated to advance to the last round in Al-Ula.

The Extreme E, created by Spaniard Alejandro Agag and former Brazilian driver Gil de Ferran, is a competition that brings together ten teams made up of a man and a woman and what is disputed in five locations affected by climate change with the aim of giving visibility and raising awareness about this problem.

The competition also promotes gender equality with the same number of male and female participants.

After the inaugural test in Saudi Arabia, the new Extreme E championship will travel to the Pink Lake of Dakar, in Senegal, the scene of the second test from May 29 to 30.