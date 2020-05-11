Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado participated in an online conversation with the president of the National Museum of 21st Century Arts (Maxxi) in Rome, Italy, Giovanna Melandri, and made an appeal for indigenous people living in the Amazon, especially at this time of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2).

Sebastião Salgado spoke with the president of Maxxi of Rome about the situation of indigenous people in the Amazon during a pandemic

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

In the action called “A new world”, Salgado stressed that Covid-19 causes yet another major concern against a population that is already threatened heavily by a systemic attack by miners and all forms of deforestation. In almost 40 minutes of interview, the photographer also spared no criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, according to which, “he was elected by agribusiness and is supported by evangelical religious groups that want the souls of the Indians”.

“They [indígenas] they can be completely infected and eliminated, without the possibility of help and assistance due to the vastness of the Amazon territory. The risk of losing them is enormous, “he told the president of Maxxi.

During his speech, the photographer talked about a petition he launched on the Avaaz.com portal and which seeks 300,000 signatures to put pressure on the government to protect the indigenous population that lives in the Amazon. The action was created in partnership with his wife, Lélia Wanick Salgado, and already has more than 237 thousand signatures collected.

According to Salgado, there are 102 indigenous groups in the region who have never had contact with people outside their environment. Recent news shows that there are 120 Indians infected by Covid-19 and 38 of them died in the suburban areas of Manaus. The fear is that those people who no longer live in isolation, but still travel to visit those who live in the forest, will contaminate others.

“The Army could do a lot to help them, but an explicit order is needed. For this purpose, we made the manifesto to create a task force for military use in the defense of indigenous populations”, points out the expert pointing out that there is a need to political pressure, even with international involvement.

The conversation with Salgado was one of the activities that anticipate a great show that the Brazilian will do at Maxxi in 2021, in which photos taken from tribes of the Amazon will be presented in a project that has lasted for about 10 years. The show will also be shown in Paris, France, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. For the first time, there will be a soundtrack with melodies by the Frenchman Jean Michele Jarre, in addition to compositions by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

“The music and my photos will be a great show. We will still have a video with interventions in their language, eight in all, from leaders of indigenous movements”, he also highlights. “We need to do more. The hope is that everyone will realize that the disappearance of indigenous populations would be an extreme tragedy for Brazil and an immense loss for humanity. There is no time to lose”, concludes Salgado.

See too:

After 50 years of separation, Beatlemania remains in São Paulo