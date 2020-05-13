Replacing an institution’s greatest idol is no task for anyone. In 1964, when Nilton Santos announced that he would hang up his boots, many Botafogo fans wondered about the future of the team’s defense, since “the Encyclopedia” was an example of technical quality. Two years later, the answer came: Sebastião Leônidas.

The defender has devoted much of his life to football – and, in this context, a large portion to Botafogo. As a player, he remained at Alvinegro until 1971. After retiring, he became a coach and Alvinegro was the first club he commanded, in 72 and 73 – later, he would return to Glorioso in three more opportunities: 77, 83 and 86. Since 2011 , worked in the grassroots categories, in Caio Martins.

Last week, Botafogo announced, to the detriment of the financial difficulties generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the dismissal of 45 employees. Among them, Sebastião Leônidas. The dismissal of the former defender caused a stir and a certain amount of revolt among fans on social media.

Within the field, Sebastião formed, alongside names like Moreira and Waltencir, the defense that would be Rio and Brazilian champion – the first Brazilian Cup in the history of Botafogo – in 1968. Leônidas was fundamental in both conquests. In addition, he also won another State Championship, in 1967, and was in the three tournaments in Caracas, in 1967, 1969 and 1970, which Alvinegro is currently trying to claim as World Cups.

To this day, he is considered one of the greatest defenders in the history of Botafogo. He was commonly placed in such a position in the Alvinegro national teams organized by “Revista Placar” in the 80s and 90s. In all, 247 matches were played.

Leônidas’ performances were so impressive that he would have played in the 1970 World Cup, but a last-minute injury removed the defender from the squad that won the triumph in Mexico.

“MASTER AGAINST LEARNING” AND THE GOAL IN THE CLASSIC

Shortly after retiring, Sebastião Leônidas became a coach. From the pillbox, Botafogo took over, in October 1972, precisely the club that had ended his career.

As an athlete, Leônidas’ mission was not at all easy: to replace Zagallo, national champion in 1968, who had left Botafogo – where he had trained Sebastião himself – to take over the Brazilian team in 1970. Before the former defender , three names tried to follow this path: Paulinho de Almeida, Paraguay and Tim.

It is true that Leônidas left the command of Botafogo without any title, but a victory under the command of the former defender was marked in the history of Alvinegro. It was 1972. Maracanã, 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Party in the stands to celebrate Flamengo’s 77th birthday and … Glorioso’s 6-0 win, with three goals from Jairzinho, two from Fischer and one from Ferreti.

Flamengo’s coach was, coincidentally, Zagallo – the first coach he had at Botafogo. As much as Leonidas was not as successful as a coach as he was on the pitch, the rout is remembered every year by fans.

IN THE BASE: THE DEAR “YOUR LÉO”

Leonidas did not abandon football when he stopped being a coach. More precisely, he did not abandon Botafogo. In 2011, he was invited to work in the club’s grassroots categories.

Initially, he worked as coordinator of the lower teams of Glorioso. In recent years, he became more focused at Caio Martins’ headquarters, in Niterói, in the role of observing athletes in the various selection processes. Affectionately nicknamed “Seu Léo” by the employees, the former athlete was well liked and a friendly figure in Glorioso’s daily life.

From the four lines to the pillbox and, then, to the administrative eyes, Sebastião Leônidas spent more than 50 years in Botafogo. The ex-defender completed the “golden wedding anniversary” with Alvinegro, but the relationship came to an end.

