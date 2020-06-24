Sebastián Zurita teaches how to survive single in his new series | Reform

The Mexican film and television actor Sebastián Zurita in his new series will show you how it survives the day with day her singleness after a long but really long relationship with him.

In the story, he is about to give the engagement ring to his girlfriend, but Sebastian realizes that he was unfaithful so that great love blow returns him to singleness after 10 years of relationship.

Como Sobrevivir Soltero is the new series starring Sebastián Zurita, which is inspired by the personal experiences of the actor and it will be released this Friday June 26th on Amazon Prime Video.

It is eight years of hard work to bring things that are reality to the screen. He is not the Sebastian of today, he is one of a little further back, before his little heart was broken, he believed in love.

This project is undoubtedly one of the most important in the career of the actor because he is not only the protagonist but also tells a part of his personal life that no one else knew completely.

He was very nervous because he did not know how much more or how much he did not have to act, so it was very important that the characters of the friends could teach different sides of him, « said the actor.

The new series is created, directed and produced along with his brother Emiliano, in addition, the making of the series led him to want to show what the private life of an artist, something he knows from a young age as the son of the actors Christián Bach and Humberto Zurita.

It was cool to be able to find the story of each character and what an actor’s behind-the-scenes look like, what he suffers from, what a public life is against a private life, « he commented about the series in which his father has a cameo.

How Survive Single has 10 chapters and both Sebastian and his friends will give glimpses of the current relationships and ways of conquering.

This as it is something that Emiliano considered important for show change of mind in society.

It is very funny how the values ​​of society change, before it was worse if you were in a marriage and were looking for a divorce.

Times certainly change and there is no better way than « advise« to other people or let them know what current relationships are like in a series inspired by a person’s real life.

Today, if your marriage doesn’t work, it’s worse to stay. It is very cool to be able to see him in the series, it is neither one side nor the other, we wanted to show those two points of view, « said the producer.

He cast It is made up of Fabrizio Santini, Tato Alexander, Roberto Flores, Lucía Gómez-Robledo, Octavio Hinojosa, Pamela Almanza, Justina Bustos and Juanita Arias.

The series leaves the message that shouldn’t be pushed people over 30 to have the perfect life.

These characters are in their 30s and one would believe that by that stage they would have to have a determined life, family and successful work.

It addresses this point of maturity that is not there and that may not have anything resolved at that age, but that society continues to impose, « said Almanza, who plays Sebastián’s girlfriend.

Aware that they may be seen by younger generations, the cast took the opportunity to send a advice about love.