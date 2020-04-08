Sebastián Yatra, Tini Stoessel and their love story | Instagram

Have you ever fallen in love with a friendship of yours? and it is that thinking about that can become somewhat conflictive in our minds, of course this did not apply to Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel that just thinking about them makes our hearts melt completely.

The love of this pair began with a friendship, ending in a super beautiful relationship; all the time it was suspected by the same fans who claimed, there was a great chemistry between the boys, it was expected that they would end up together.

Everything exploded when the video recordings began “Cristina”, starring Sebastián and Tini, who just after premiere, giving a concert in Argentina in 2019 where they kissed and appearing in different media with compromising photographs, the boys decide to officially announce their relationship through social networks.

So far love is still in the air and the boys show that nothing is an impediment to show affection to the right person; recently the Argentine girl and the Colombian singer were part of “United for Argentina”, A fundraising program to support those affected by the coronavirus.

Through a live broadcast, each one from their country, performed a duet for the viewers, the chosen one was “Hears”, where they grabbed thousands of views, as well as taking advantage to emphasize the complicated situation that the world is going through.

Despite the distance, Yatra says he misses Tini too much, however, he asks the public to remain calm and continue in isolation as the situation unfolds.

The family is the most important thing we have in life and sometimes we take it for granted, asking people to follow the instructions of the security forces of their countries and they will take the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones, Tini said.

Without a doubt, love is a beautiful feeling that drives you to be a better person when you are with the right person, as is the case with this couple.

