Sebastián Yatra throws a tantrum because he can’t go out on Tiktok | Instagram

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra appears in one of his videos throwing a tantrum because he wants to leave his house but they do not leave him in Tik tok.

Due to the pandemic that occurs today by the coronavirus also known by its scientific name COVID-19.

It was through a video on his Instagram account that he showed something strange about him, throwing a tantrum in the video his mother appears who I was scolding him so it doesn’t come out.

Sinendo pulled, dragged and finally punished Sebastián ends “perreando” in his lying room, something that looks really cute.

The interpreter of “Treacherous” He created a Tik tok account where he joins thousands of people and celebrities with this application where, taking advantage of the quarantine, they enjoy entertaining themselves a little with this app.

“I WANT TO PERREATE Follow me on tiktokkkkk # quédateencasa”, Yatra shared in his post.

Due to the coronavirus, everyone is sheltered in their homes to invite them to continue the contagions and so gradually decrease the number of infected peopleMany celebrities have been in charge of sharing videos where they reflect on this measure.

Also, artists and authorities of each country have constantly recommended certain measures for us to take and protect ourselves even more.

Sebastián Yatra was one of the early singers He decided to start a voluntary quarantine to avoid contagion, which probably encouraged several of his followers to protect themselves and be isolated as well.

His self-quarantine was supposed to be during 14 daysFollowing the recommendations of the Government of his country after arriving from his trip to Madrid, fortunately the singer did not share any symptoms so he did not arrive infected in his hometown.

.