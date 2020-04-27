Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel.

Photo:

Daniel Apuy / .

A few days ago, the rumors of separation between Tini Stoessel, who is serving quarantine in Argentina, and Sebastián Yatra, which does it in Colombia, began to sound louder and louder. Although she went out to deny it, the theories that the relationship had ended did not stop. To curb speculation a bit, the singer posted a video of his girlfriend.

“You need me love… Thank you doll for this beautiful version of Miss Love“, Wrote the Colombian, when sharing a version made by the Argentine of the theme that he launched with Ricky Martin a few days ago. “I miss you … thanks to you for giving us this beautiful songShe replied in the same post.

Last week, during an interview, Tini referred to the versions that claimed she was separated. “We do not have the possibility to take a plane and see each other and it is difficult. For now we are together and well, but it is not easy. It is something private that we are going to talk about and if we have something to tell, we are going to do it together. Each couple is a world, they need their times and spaces. I think we are giving ourselves space to see what we feel“He clarified.

“Sebastián is in Medellín, Colombia, with his family and I am at home, with mine. I like that he is with his parents and siblings, because he also travels a lot and it is nice that he shares with those he loves, “he said at the time.

This was not the first time that the ex-Disney girl denied the rumors. In late March, she also denied being single. “We are super good. We saw each other before the tour ends, but we are separated and with the uncertainty of not knowing when we are going to meet again“

