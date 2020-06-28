The story between Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola seems far from over, and is that undoubtedly there is a relationship between them, what we do not know is of what type Wow, by God!

The truth is that since Tini Stoessel Announced several weeks ago that he was ending Yatra on his Twitter account, rumors about a third person responsible for this began to emerge quite strongly.

And that third person, that is, the person responsible for Sebastián Yatra He will leave his eternal lover Tini Stoessel is nothing more and nothing less than Danna Paola.

And well, what happened was the following: Sebastián Yatra fell into the fashion of FaceApp, which in its last function changes people’s faces to the opposite gender.

Sebastián Yatra He then posted his photo from FaceApp and commented, « Why do I look so much like @bellathorne? », referring to the American actress, model, and film director.

Then, Danna Paola did not hold back and laughed loudly at the occurrence of Sebastián Yatra, a response that in turn unleashed a wave of responses against her and her defense.

Danna PaolaAlthough she has not directly denied that she has any kind of relationship with anyone, and has stated that she is « Solísima ».

However, as the saying goes: « When the river sounds stones it brings. » Are these rumors of Sebas’ infidelity to Tini true, or is it all part of the speculation?