Known for his heavenly voice, Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra shared a daring proposal with which he could provoke the anger of Tini Stoessel his current girlfriend.

Surely he melted more than one of his fans with such a proposal and who did not, coupled with this ending he dedicated himself to provoke even more his fans by savor with your tongue.

Although it’s been known for a long time maintains a relationship With the also singer Tini Stoessel of Argentine origin this could cause a problem in your relationship.

Would it be possible to think badly of the interpreter of “Traicionera” ?, perhaps not, because it is well known that the love he feels for Tini is insurmountable, just as you stop worrying that he made that proposal for a video of his account Tik tok.

The singer is said to is a Tik addict tok, the application where you can share short or long videos performing some challenges, or simply imitating audios of other published videos, and even songs.

In the video you can see Yatra quite relaxed, who begins to say “I will not leave you on sight, I will undress you”.

Then a close up is made to her face and a song begins with which when listening to her she smiles and he sticks his tongue out a little bit savoring everyone who watches the video.

Tini and Sebastian love this pair started with a friendship, ending in a super beautiful relationship; all along it was suspected by the same fans who claimed, there was a great chemistry between them, it was expected that they would end up together.

It should be noted that although at the beginning they both denied it This relationship was not until a short time after we began to see them together so they decided to make their relationship public and to date they are one of the most solid couples in the show business.

