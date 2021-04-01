Sebastián Yatra is criticized for having a “party”

It has been more than a year since the health crisis caused by COVID-19 began. It is a pandemic that has claimed many lives and continues to make its mark around the world. On the occasion of the Coronavirus we have had to be confined and respect safety and hygiene measures at all times to guarantee the well-being and safety of all the inhabitants of the planet. Well, some celebrities and young people around the world have been harshly criticized for organizing events and parties that do not guarantee the relevant security measures.

In this case, it is the Colombian Sebastián Yatra, who has decided to organize a “party” and has been harshly criticized by many of his followers because they consider that he has not respected the imposed rules.

© @ sebastianyatra



The international pop artist is in Spain and has not hesitated to enjoy his time there with his great friends, who are known worldwide as the protagonist of the series. ELITE, Ester Exposito and her partner, Alexander Speitzer, the Mexican singer Danna Paola, among others. The singer and all those who attended that party have been harshly criticized, as they have shared photos in which they appear without any type of protection, without masks and without keeping a safe distance.

© @ sebastianyatra

Just a couple of months ago, the Colombian was trapped in Madrid by the storm Filomena, which canceled each and every one of the flights. Thanks to his nice stories on Instagram we could see how his long stay passed.

Despite much criticism from many of his followers, there are others who fill their publications with the most pleasant likes and comments that show us the different opinions about the artist’s event. One of the videos that has been referred to the most by his fans is one that comes out with Alejandro Speitzer dancing in a very smiling and fun way.

© @ sebastianyatra