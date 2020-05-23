The Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra He released his bachelorhood this Friday singing with his compatriots from Morat in “Debajo de la mesa”, a love song that they had been dreaming of for six years and that they were able to achieve thanks to the fact that confinement emptied their agendas.

The musician published the song on his networks and expressed his admiration for the members of the group, assuring that he likes it. “Very much the message they carry and their way of making music”.

“I hope this is the first of many songs we make together”he said in Instagram stories.

The theme, produced by the Colombians too Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres -artists of “Fantasía”, the latest album by Yatra, and hits like “Despacito” – in addition to Juan Pablo Isaza de Morat, tells the beginning of a love story.

The fans of the interpreter of songs like “One more year” and “TBT” they have not stopped noticing the irony that the first song he releases since he announced his breakup with his Argentine colleague Tini Stoessel last weekend was just about love.

“We were waiting for a vein cutter,” wrote a fan at Twitter, while others concluded that the message is that it is ready to start again.

Yatra and Stoessel They maintained for almost a year a very media relationship that seemed to go smoothly until the quarantine required by the coronavirus.

In fact, if not for the current contingency, they should be in the middle of filming a series that they would star together for Amazon Prime Video.

However, most fans of Yatra and Morat coincided in celebrating the theme and the innovative video that accompanied it, placing it in the first place of the trends of Youtube in 10 Latin American countries.

“Once again it is confirmed that good things wait.”, wrote another admirer, who assured that the artists had managed to recreate the “magic” they had shown on the occasions when they had met on stage.

The video tells the love story in a simple pictorial animation style, in which colored lines form stories and movements on a white background.

This is the second animated video of a song by Yatra, who appealed to another style within that genre to illustrate the “remix” of “TBT”, which came out two weeks ago.

Yatra He also took advantage of this situation to announce on his social networks that “for a few weeks” his relationship with his manager had ended. Roberto Andrade Dirak, who had accompanied him since the beginning of his career.

Rob, a few weeks ago we took different paths. I know that goodbyes are never easy, but I thank you for all the good times we lived together. I will never forget you. I want God to light your way at every step and always take care of your heart and your family. Many successes in all your projects!! Sure, incredible things will come !! ”, wrote the artist accompanying a photo with Andrade.

