San Juan.- Ricky Martin surprised his millions of fans by releasing an EP titled “PAUSE” on all digital platforms.

In this new musical production he collaborates with artists such as Sting, Bad Bunny or Diego El Cigala, among others.

“The moment I received the mastered songs, I felt like I didn’t want to go through the traditional process of releasing an album, that is, wait weeks and do a big promotion around it.”

For the first time in my career, I wanted to deliver it like this and have the wow factor work its magic. What they are going to find in this EP is transparency, purity, romanticism, nostalgia and a lot of life, ”said Martin about“ PAUSE ”.

In this musical proposal Ricky Martin shows his most vulnerable and introspective side and without being classified in any musical genre.

He found inspiration in his emotions and in the experiences lived in the last months of the coronavirus pandemic to create “PAUSE”.

In the EP, Ricky Martin unites his voice with those of other great music stars, such as Sting, Residente, Bad Bunny, Diego El Cigala, Pedro Capó and Carla Morrison.

Since the release of the first two singles of this EP, the hits “Cántalo” (with Resident and Bad Bunny), and “Tiburones” (original version), a different sound has been appreciated.

Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel, Danay Suárez, Ender Thomas, Pablo Preciado, Alejandro Jiménez and Rec 808 Second Tier also collaborated on this album.

“PAUSE” will have a second part titled PLAY focused on more rhythmic themes, which will offer more details soon.

Along with the launch of “PAUSE”, the Ricky Martin Foundation began the second phase of its humanitarian relief efforts.

Its efforts are focused on helping vulnerable communities in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that are at high risk from COVID-19 and natural disasters.

