Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin seek hope in “Lack of love” | Instagram

The singer Sebastián Yatra From his house in Medellín he launches a totally new version in collaboration with the artist Ricky Martin entitled “Lack of love.”

From his home, the Colombian artist fulfills the quarantine implemented by the government of that country. During an interview by teleconference, he pointed out his experience with this video

The truth is that Ricky raised it a lot with his voice and with this video, ”Yatra said this week in an interview conducted by teleconference in anticipation of his debut on Thursday night.

In its original version, which will be performed by herself, which emerges from her album “Fantasy“of 2019.

He even points out, he had previously written to Martin if he wanted to interpret it, but the Puerto Rican star was busy at the time with the birth of his daughter Lucia.

It may interest you Ricky Martin gives advice about the coronavirus to his fans on Instagram

The above did not cause Yatra he got discouraged and took it as an opportunity and canceled the original video he had planned.

The new production “Lack of love”Is a video directed by Carlos Pérez himself that was recorded in Los Angeles.

In it, both singer appear in a building Demolished with an old piano and a burning car, which also accompanies the appearance of a group of dancers with powerful choreography.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Itself the topic He speaks of a rebirth, he begins among the ashes of a disappointment and his emotion increases until he reaches the hope of forgiveness and of finding a new love.

The letter was borne by Yatra In collaboration with Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, the artist also highlighted that this duet comes at the precise moment when more love is needed in the world, for nature and to value what we have, also inspired by the situation of the coronavirus.

We have such a great wake-up call from nature and from our planet that something has to change, ”he said, relating the song to the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are fragile, we have to take care of ourselves and value ourselves more, because one never knows what might happen in the future … At the end of the song one feels hope, like we are born again ”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

For Yatra, the more than 14 days he has been in quarantine on his farm family He has passed very calmly in the company of his brothers and parents. On the property you have the possibility to do many activities, such as reading, exercising, playing guitar and piano or playing soccer.

The artist He also hinted that he is trying to reinvent himself as well as his careerIn the absence of producers, engineers with whom he cannot work closely “we are sort of figuring out how to record remotely, being as creative as possible,” he said.

With some Projects in hand, the artist sees a way to keep in touch with his audience via streaming and “children’s stories” is one of the themes from which some surprises will emerge, he said.

You can also read Sebastián Yatra in voluntary quarantine for coronavirus

Similarly, regarding the current situation in the world, he requested support for Martin’s initiative to make donations to the organization. Project hope, to help hospitals and doctors in the United States, Colombia, Puerto Rico and other places to collect as much material as possible to contain the virus and take care of themselves.

.