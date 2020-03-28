Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin.

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, Sebastián Yatra He was one of the artists who dared to release a song with a video included: ‘Lack of love‘. The Colombian singer is invited to nothing more and nothing less than Ricky Martin, but beyond that, the shocking thing is that it seems like a premonitory song.

The song that speaks of reproach, spite and heartbreak, is recorded on a set that shows a ruined place where a body of dancers, dressed in black, all wear masks, masks, just as the world is trying to prevent contagion today of COVID-19.

Yatra confirmed that the video was recorded in August last year., far from imagining that a virus of such rapid contagion would exist months later.

Why did you decide that was the look? Even Sebastián Yatra himself is impressing, but he assures that the intention of the video speaks of the change, of starting again … Will his premonition be the result of future reality?

