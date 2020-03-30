Sebastián Villalobos revealed the reasons why his relationship with Maria Laura Quintero…

It was in February when Sebastián and María Laura ended their two-year relationship, the boys made the sad news known with messages on their social networks.

Sebastián wrote: “Dreams have incredible power, which sometimes we as human beings cannot even control. They take us to places that we have always wanted to go, but that also implies leaving places where we never wanted to go, everything is a balance and dreams understand that. “

María Laura said about it: “I have always walked hand in hand with God, and today I deeply believe Him, more than anything. Everything has a beginning and an end. The cycles are that, cycles that sometimes must close. “

However, neither of them had revealed until now the reasons for their sad separation, until now, because during a live on Instagram, Sebastián decided to talk about the matter, after his followers asked him if he already has a girlfriend.

“No I do not have a girlfriend. I get nervous when I talk about this topic since I had not done it publicly (…) I feel that all relationships have problems of form and substance (…) And I feel that when a problem of form begins to be so constant any situation that happens in the relationship becomes a problem. “

Sebastián assured that the best thing was to finish before things got more difficult for both of them: “I understood that the healthiest thing was to leave things until the beautiful and the loving thing that was always and now.”

Everything indicates that the relationship between Sebas and María Laura had ceased to be beautiful and harmonious due to the constant differences between them. Do you think the best thing was that they ended?

