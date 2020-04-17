Sebastian Vettel has built a wall between Fernando Alonso and the possibility of returning to Ferrari. The German pilot has dropped in his latest statements his intention to renew his contract with the Italian team, the same that had been pressing him for weeks to take sides in the negotiations and make his position clear. His position, closer than ever to continuing, would crumble that fantasy that brought the Asturian closer to the direction of Mattia Binotto. Also, the rumors approaching Carlos Sainz Jr. Spanish duel for the transalpine wheel.

What if I’m going to decide to stay at Ferrari? Yes, I think I already clarified in the presentation of the new car and in Australia ”, Vettel cleared doubts in a videoconference with some media on the offer for the renewal of Ferrari, down with respect to the previous contract of the driver, although he does not know when he will capture the signature. «Depends on how long this period is extended. The main priority after Australia was to understand what we were dealing with [con respecto al coronavirus]. We will still have time in the next few weeks to talk about it. Apparently, the first grand prize is not expected for a while, unfortunately, but it gives us more time to cover more ground in this regard, “he added.

In recent weeks, the possibility that Flavio Briatore signed by Ferrari to lead the team after being identified as suitable for the position by an authorized voice such as Bernie Ecclestone. With the rumors pointing to Briatore, the fantasy of seeing Fernando Alonso again in Ferrari it was taking shape but Sebastian Vettel has been in charge of blurring it with his continuity.

“Everyone knows how happy I am at McLaren, I am very confident in the project,” he recently said on the other hand. Carlos Sainz Jr. to get out of the way of the rumors that also indicated him as a possible substitute for the German pilot in Ferrari if the latter ruled out continuing after the down offer by the Italian team.

Nothing like this changes in the situation of Sainz, who already stated his intention to renew with the British: «I already said that at the beginning of the year that there was some conversation to renew, but right now everything is paralyzed and it will take time to see movement. Regarding the possibility of Ferrari, I prefer not to comment on rumors. I’m focused on McLaren«.