The German has not renewed with the Scuderia by 2021

Renault or recall: the two most likely options currently

Sebastian Vettel will not continue with Ferrari after the 2020 season. The German and the Italian house have not reached a renewal agreement and this has led to the landing of Carlos Sainz in Maranello. Now the four-time champion has to decide whether to stay in Formula 1 on a less competitive team or to opt out.

Vettel and Ferrari have decided to end their relationship at the end of 2020 in what will be the sixth campaign for the German dressed in red. The Scuderia has decided to bet on youth after its leader has not met the expectations placed on him. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be the duo of the ‘Il Cavallino’ brand from 2021.

The four-time champion has opened a period of reflection after the announcement of his departure from Ferrari to decide whether to continue in Formula 1 or decide to retire. To this day, with the information that this header manages, the future of Vettel is unknown. Still, his words in the Ferrari farewell statement hint that 2020 may be his last campaign in the Grand Circus.

The Teuton has a difficult decision before him. On the one hand, there is the possibility of taking a step back on the grid to enjoy the competition away from the great pressure that driving for Ferrari has brought him. On the other hand, there is the option to say goodbye definitively to the queen category with the thorn nailed of not having performed at its optimum level in recent seasons.

If you opt for the first, Renault is the only team that can guarantee you a seat while meeting the minimum economic requirements of a four-time champion. The diamond brand is in a moment of crisis and its Formula 1 project for 2021 is in the air.

The problems in the Nissan market have severely affected the Renault Group, which has seen its profits plummet by 99% in 2019. Given this scenario, the Covid-19 crisis is presented as an aggravating circumstance that can cast serious doubt if it is really viable to keep the bet in F1.

Having a figure like Vettel to lead the team is a strong argument for the French company to maintain its confidence in the design of Cyril Abiteboul. However, from France they report that there is another great name knocking on the door and he is nothing more and nothing less than Fernando Alonso.

According to the French magazine AutoHebdo, the Asturian and the rhombus brand have had “serious conversations” and a possible pre-contract is mentioned. Still, there is nothing closed and today the seat with Esteban Ocon for 2021 is still officially free.

The possibility of returning to Red Bull with Max Verstappen was also slightly open until just a few days ago. However, Helmut Marko has explained that Vettel has no place in the energy drink plans. The Austrians maintain their trust in Max Verstappen as a leader for the present and the future and hope that Alexander Albon will continue to progress.

Mercedes is not an option for Vettel. If there are no major surprises, Lewis Hamilton will renew with the Germans to continue in the fight for titles. Those of Brackley are not going to want to join the six-time champion with his maximum rival in recent years. Keeping the British happy is a priority and at Valtteri Bottas they have found a pilot capable of adding without putting his star in trouble.

In this situation, the most feasible decision currently is withdrawal. Vettel’s words with a melancholic and reflective air in the goodbye statement to Ferrari indicate that he may be preparing the ground for a definitive goodbye to the category. Some personalities from the paddock such as Sergio Pérez and Zak Brown already see the German with half a foot out.

Without a doubt, a hard stick for him as a driver for the way he left Formula 1 – unless he hits the table in 2020 – and for the Grand Circus for losing such a high-level driver.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.