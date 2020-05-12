Sebastian Vettel could leave Ferrari without having won the Formula One title that the proud Italian team so longs for.

The German pilot, who holds four world champion titles, They will leave the team by the end of the year by mutual agreement. But the current season is still in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the first 10 races on the calendar were delayed or canceled.

Vettel, 32, came to Ferrari in 2015 to replace Spanish Fernando Alonso, but He has not been able to expand the record he earned during his time at Red Bull, between 2010 and 2013.

Experts expected him to break the record for seven world scepters set by compatriot Michael Schumacher. The pilot with more possibilities to achieve it now is the British Lewis Hamilton, which has six.

Hamilton’s rise with Mercedes It has coincided with Vettel’s gradual decline at Ferrari.

Of his 53 grand prize victories, just 14 were behind the wheel of a Ferrari, including one last season.

“To get the best possible results in this sport, it is vital that all parties work in perfect harmony,” Vettel said Tuesday. “The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together.”

Vettel has a $ 40 million contract per season, but He stated that the economic part did not influence the decision.

“That is not my way of thinking when it comes to making certain decisions,” he added.

Vettel had many opportunities to win the first Ferrari title since the one won by Finn Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. The team’s last constructors’ title was in 2006.

Vettel led the championship until mid-season in 2017 and 2018, but a series of awkward mistakes, unlike a driver with his vast experience, proved costly.

