It’s official Sebastian Vettel will not continue in Ferrari. The German driver and the Italian team have not reached a renewal agreement and will end in 2020 a union that began five years ago. Carlos Sainz is the great favorite to occupy his place.

“It is a decision that was made by mutual agreement between ourselves and Sebastian (Vettel) and the two parties have considered that it was in the interest of both. It was not an easy decision to make due to Sebastian’s courage as a pilot and as a person, “said Mattia Binotto, the Scuderia boss, quoted in a statement.

«To obtain the best possible results in this sport, it is vital that all parties work in perfect harmony. The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial affairs have played no role in this joint decision. That is not the way I think when it comes to making certain decisions and it never will be, “said Vettel after the announcement.

Ferrari wanted to renew Vettel’s contract, but on the downside. While the Italians urged him for a significant reduction in his salary, the German asked for time to make the decision. But it ended. There was no understanding and now one of the most appetizing flyers is free the great circus of Formula 1. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about a possible return of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz’s options of being able to wear the red jumpsuit. Today, the McLaren driver is on pole to replace Vettel.

His good season 2019 impressed many. He managed to finish sixth in the World Cup and get on the podium in Brazil with a car with many deficiencies and that has been valued by Ferrari to place him among the candidates. Although it is not the only one. Ricciardo is another alternative that manages from MaranelloAlthough his salary and status could create a conflict in the box with Leclerc.