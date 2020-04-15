Sebastián Tabany ventures to make a short film from the quarantine | Reform

Locked up in his house in Buenos Aires to counter the spread of the Covid-19 in Argentina, the filmmaker ventured to make a short film with the Zoom video conferencing app.

To do this he used the actresses Cumelén Sanz (El Marginal), Caro Kopelioff (Soy Luna) and Ema Graña (Giro de Ases), who recorded their performances from their respective place of quarantine

He wanted to make a short film during the pandemic with everyone filming themselves from home. Since the actresses are not directors or technicians, the idea was to minimize that and focus on acting.

Short film Sebastián Tabany. Reform

I didn’t want to do something typical of terror, Paranormal Activity type, where there is a shadow or something like: “oops, there is someone in my house”.

So I went for a series of conversations that develop a story, which is of the same gender, “explains Tabany in a telephone interview.

The result was Minsk, a story of just 14 minutes inspired by the old episodes of The Unknown Dimension, where not everything that happens or is said is what it seems.

Short film by Sebastián Tabany. Reform

Written, produced and directed by Tabany, who is also a journalist, magician and Master sipalki, the short film was filmed in early April in the city of Buenos Aires.

With Caro and Ema I worked on my film Giro de Ases, which is in post-production, and with Cumelén we are writing an action movie for her to star.

I liked that there were three women and the Bechdel test (method to assess whether a script meets the minimum standards to avoid the gender gap) is met.

They all sent me their rehearsals back, by video, and then we recorded everything on Zoom.

Each one used their computer, they sent me their records and I edited it, “says the director, still in quarantine.

Minsk premiered last week on the official channel of Tabany in Youtube.

