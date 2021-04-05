Sebastian Stan would have liked to be this Avenger …

Sebastian Stan is on everyone’s lips because of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And while he loves his character, he revealed what other Avenger he would have liked to play.

Sebastian Stan, current star of the new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealed which character he would have liked to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had it not been Bucky Barnes. And although the actor is fascinated with the character that he played in the audition, he is also very clear about the Avenger he would like to give life to. And you imagine? We will tell you below.

Since his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Bucky quickly became one of the fan-favorite characters. This is due to the solid performance that Sebastian Stan put in in the role. However, given a chance to explore different iconic MCU roles, the actor has been quick to reveal who he would pick out of all the other characters.

What was the chosen Avenger?

The truth is that it is quite difficult to think of Sebastian Stan playing someone other than Bucky after his decade-long performance in the role, especially considering the complicated journey that the character has made. After a long arc of redemption, Barnes struggles to make amends for his past as a Winter Soldier, a journey the actor managed to portray brilliantly.

Recently, both the actor and his partner Anthony Mackie, answered several questions to see how well they knew each other. The actor who plays Falcon had to answer who Sebastian Stan would play in the MCU if he wasn’t playing Bucky. And that’s when Sebastian revealed who he preferred: “I’d say Hawkeye.”

Despite their drastically different stories, Hawkeye and Bucky share a similar experience with pain and trauma, a common theme in new MCU Phase 4 projects. Considering the journey of its characters, perhaps, there are no better actors to play them than Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Renner.

