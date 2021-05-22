Sebastian Stan will continue to play Bucky for as long as Marvel wants

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” brought an evolution for the character Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier. The Marvel character seems that in the end he has managed to close the murky past that he dragged. In fact, in the eyes of the series’ lead writer, Malcolm Spellman, Bucky is not the Winter Soldier. It’s the first time we’ve met Bucky as a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though we still don’t know what his identity is now (Nomad perhaps?).

Given the end of the series, logic invites us to think that we will continue to see more of Bucky in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there is nothing announced right now. Maybe it’s in that fourth Captain America movie or maybe it’s in some solo project, but the actor Sebastian Stan does not seem to be very aware. He certainly is willing to continue playing the character as long as he can.

In an interview with Variety, Stan revealed that will continue to play Bucky as long as Marvel has him. Although he jokes that his aging can complicate things, Stan seems absolutely delighted with the idea of ​​being the Winter Soldier for the foreseeable future.

Again, it’s no idea, man. It is not up to me. I do not make these decisions. As long as they keep calling, I’m there. I dont know. I also grow old. Like everyone in the world, I grow old! So I don’t know what that means. Maybe it doesn’t mean anything! I have no idea. I just like the trip.

Stan went on to talk about what his experience playing Bucky has been like all these years, explaining that it’s like gaining another friend or brother that you see all the time. Stan talked about how when you grow up, the characters grow with you, and this is how he has been able to see Bucky grow:

May you be so lucky. It’s really wild, it really is. Many people on television, there are series that have lasted so many seasons, ‘Friends’, I mean, there are many in which … you get to play a character for such a long period of time. It is like winning a family member. You win, like, a brother or something in this case for me. You have to see this character over and over again, and you are always growing, and they are growing with you in a strange way.

Stan originally played the role of James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier, in the 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger,” the first in the Captain America franchise and the fifth in the series. UCM. Stan went on to play Barnes in seven other MCU films (including post-credit scenes). Barnes, Captain America’s best friend turned brainwashed assassin for HYDRA, and later reformed best friend again, has been a constant and integral part of the MCU’s Infinity Saga.

