Sebastian Stan was offered the role of Bucky one April Fools’ Day – Tomatazos

There are days that are really not appropriate for making important calls or offering jobs. April Fools’ Day is definitely one of them. In the United States, this celebration is the first of April and is known as April Fools’ Day. Definitely that day one expects to receive jokes not a call that can change your life.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Keep in mind that senior Hollwood executives have to be too busy to remember that jokes are being made that day and that it is not a good idea to talk to someone. At least that is the particular case of Kevin Feige. This was revealed by Sebastian Stan in an interview for Variety. Apparently the head of Marvel spoke to the actor on April 1 while he was on set. The real reason why he did not answer him, and this surely has happened to several of us, is because he did not recognize the number:

It was an April 1st, April Fool’s Day. I was on set working on something and this unknown number called me, and I don’t usually answer numbers that I don’t know. I kept recording, and then an hour or two later, I finally checked my voicemail, clicked it, and it was Kevin [Feige]. He replied, ‘Hey, we’ve been trying to get in touch. We just wanted you to know that we would love to do this with you. We’d love for you to play James ‘Bucky’ Barnes. Mark me back. ‘ He was my casualty on the whole thing.

Keep reading: Sebastian Stan believes that a love relationship between Sam and Bucky is something fans deserve

This is yet another anecdote that shows that Kevin Feige He is a person with his feet firmly on the ground. Who would seriously imagine that they would receive a call of that magnitude on a day like this? You’d think that someone at the level of the head of that studio would have branded his agent and not the actor directly. Definitely the actor’s life changed with that call. He’s been in that role for ten years now and thanks to Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, their character has gone from being secondary to being leading. And to think that he was about to lose the call and the opportunity simply because he did not know the number and, perhaps, because it was made on an inappropriate day.

From other interviews we have already learned that Marvel have a habit of contacting their actors by phone to change their lives. Anthony Mackie revealed that he received a call asking him to come to Los Angeles. Nothing more than at that time they no longer gave important information over the phone. The actor thought they were going to fire him, but in reality the call was to let him know that he would have his own series together with Stan. Now we can think that maybe there they officially revealed to him that he was going to be the new Captain America, with all that that implies.

You never know, man, you never know. They call you and say ‘Come to Los Angeles’. So you instantly go to the internet and Google yourself and say ‘Did I do something to get fired?’ I had no idea. What did I do? What did someone record and what did they say I said? What did I do? I was googling myself for about forty-five minutes and then I was like, ‘Okay, I haven’t done anything, so let’s see exactly how things are going to play out. It was cool, man. It’s always a pleasure to see these guys and when they call you you know that something very special is going to come out of that meeting. So I went to her and I had no idea what could happen, but when they told me what was going to happen, I was very happy.

We now know that Stan and Mackie’s life has changed thanks to a couple of lucky phone calls.

Continue reading: The first photos of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson come out