Sebastian Stan wants season 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Will there be a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Actor Sebastian Stan is willing to do anything to make more episodes.

The first season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is full of action, intrigue and some of the best supporting characters in the world. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But it only has 6 episodes so soon it will be released in its entirety and this adventure starring Sebastian Stan Y Anthony Mackie. So it would be a good idea for them to do more seasons.

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan talked about the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and how it works Marvel studios planning movies and series.

“My impression is that no one in this studio is caught in the noise. They love work. They are always constantly grateful. Which, if you look at the movies, a lot of the movie endings are like: Well, this could be it, but maybe we’ll get lucky and get another one! Well yeah, we’re Marvel, we’ll just hit another home run. There’s always this thing about embracing the last movie for what it is and hoping for a continuation without expectations, and that’s very difficult to do at that level. “

When the actor was asked if there will be a second season, he replied:

“No, we haven’t, and I’ll tell you honestly, we haven’t. As usual, I am not sure what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe Robert Downey Jr. used to know, I don’t know. ” Answered Sebastian Stan.

“I spoke to Kevin Feige on the phone just to catch up and he said: Dude, could you tell me to go swimming underwater, I’ll do anything for a second season. No matter. Or if so, my heart is just as big. “

So for now we only have 2 episodes to continue enjoying Sebastian Stan on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A series that can be seen on Disney + by following this link.