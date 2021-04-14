Sebastian Stan tells why Kevin Feige doesn’t direct any Marvel movies

Kevin Feige certainly has a job with being the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, But if it is true that after more than 10 years building this successful superheroic world, it is curious that he did not get bitten by directing. And it is that as the maximum exponent of the complicated framework that Disney has built with Marvel, both on the small and on the big screen, you might think that no one like him to take over this task, something to which Feige cannot react with greater humility.

At least according to Sebastian Stan, co-star of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, who recently commented, in statements to Collider, that he himself wanted to ask the marvelita boss in this regard. “‘Hey, how are you feeling? Wouldn’t you want to direct any of the movies one day?'”Stan explains that he told Feige. “And he reacted by assuring that ‘to take care of that we have better people‘”.

“I think one of the things I’ve always liked about him is how modest he is and how incredibly grateful he is when something works,” continues Stan. “In 10 years, 11 years, the years that we have been, I feel that that childish exuberance is always there. You see the sparkle in his eyes when he gets excited and when you talk about a character he loves. OR [cuando dice], ‘hey, by the way, they loved this.’ I think he’s in love with what he does, and I think that’s largely why he has a constant passion for always finding interesting ways to tell the story that make sense. I feel like he is not being recognized enough for it“.

More ‘Falcon’?

During the aforementioned interview with Stan, this actor also wanted to react to the possibility of a second season for the series in real action that he stars alongside Anthony Mackie. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is planned as a miniseries, despite which Stan makes it clear that he would continue without thinking about it, although they have not talked about a possible continuation. “No, I can honestly tell you that we haven’t talked about it. As usual, I don’t really know what the next step is. We are never really aware. Maybe some people know, maybe Robert Downey Jr. used to know, I don’t know. “

This interpreter thus emphasizes that he has no idea what the future of his character would be, but that, speaking with Feige, he has made clear his disposition for whatever. “I spoke on the phone with [Feige] Just to catch up, and I said, ‘Dude,[…] I will do anything. No matter. Or if this is the end, I will feel my heart just as full“.